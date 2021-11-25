Economy & Policy News
NEWS
-
Economists write to PM seeking higher fund allocation for MGNREGA
The economists who sent this letter included Jean Dreze, Prabhat Pattnaik, Mahendra Dev, Pronab Sen and Himanshu, among others
-
India can soar to No.1 slot in air travel by next decade: Scindia
-
Centre's road map for J&K to provide freedom from poverty: Gadkari» More
FEATURES
-
Analysts see RBI remain accommodative, hold rates in June 4 policy review
In April, the six-member monetary policy committee had voted unanimously for a status quo on the key rates
Economic Indicators
|YoY (In %)
|Current
|Qtr Ago
|Yr Ago
|Inflation (31/05)
|12.94
|4.17
|-3.21
|IIP (30/06)
|13.60
|-3.43
|-16.60
|GDP (30/06)
|20.10
|0.50
|-24.40
|CPI (31/07)
|5.59
|4.23
|6.93
|CRR (01/10)
|4.00
|4.00
|3.00
|Bank rate (01/10)
|4.25
|4.25
|4.25
Editorial Comment
-
Reinvigorating Yamuna
Continuing with the existing approach will not help
-
A healthy hike
Telcos should now focus on quality of service
-
Sustainable agriculture
Technology must be used with traditional knowledge
COLUMNISTS
-
What $650 billion can buy
Rajesh Kumar
India's stock of external commercial borrowing, for instance, is in excess of $200 billion
-
What India doesn't get about free speech
Vir Sanghvi
In calling for Vir Das and Kangana Ranaut's arrest, Indians are repeating the blunder of choosing knee-jerk responses over matters of principle
POPULAR NOW
-
IndiGo to resume Chennai-Singapore flight under vaccinated travel lane
-
Stocks to Watch: RIL, Asian Paints, PVR, SBI, Axis Bank, Dixon, Onward Tech
-
BlackRock, Canada Pension bought more Paytm stock after weak market debut
-
Axis Bank, SBI: 5 bank stocks that may give up to 10% return in a month
-
Sensex gains 454pts, Nifty reclaims 17,500; RIL up 6%, ITC, Infy end firm
BUSINESS LAW & TAX
From Basmati rice cultivation to mining licences, here're key court orders
Bombay High Court last week ruled that once an arbitrator is appointed at the request of a disputing party and he recuses from the post, the ...
Tax forgone is not a loss of revenue
For promoting export, small-scale industry, education, health care and giving subsidies for the poor and the middle class in transport, ...
The RTI Act: RBI may need to rework communications strategy after SC order
RTI experts are elated with the apex court's latest order that emphasised on the RBI's statutory duty to uphold the interests of the ...
Sebi's new differential voting rights rules may hurt minority shareholders
Sebi has proposed dual-class share framework with superior voting rights, where a certain share will have higher voting power than an ordinary ...
New norms for taxing MNCs: Why amending rules on profit attribution matters
MNCs with business operations in India should review the implications of the recommendations on their business models, as well as consider any ...
David vs Goliath: Battle lines drawn between Hotel Leelaventure and ITC
The brewing corporate battle between ITC Ltd and Hotel Leelaventure would put the spotlight on the rights and the responsibilities of a player ...