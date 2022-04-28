Economy & Policy News
Opposition parties blame Centre for not doing enough to control oil prices
Some have now criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing this issue up during a meeting on Covid-19
PM Modi calls out Opposition-ruled states, says some didn't cut fuel tax
US aviation watchdog likely to maintain highest safety rating for India» More
-
'Internet of Things' may revolutionise the agricultural sector
End-to-end farm management systems should necessarily be part of IoT strategy in the technology era
Petrol, diesel prices can rise by Rs 12, LPG by Rs 280 a cylinder: Nomura» More
Economic Indicators
|YoY (In %)
|Current
|Qtr Ago
|Yr Ago
|Inflation (31/03)
|14.55
|14.27
|7.89
|IIP (28/02)
|1.70
|4.00
|-3.20
|GDP (30/09)
|8.40
|20.10
|-7.40
|CPI (31/03)
|6.95
|5.66
|5.52
|CRR (01/04)
|4.00
|4.00
|3.00
|Bank rate (01/04)
|4.25
|4.25
|4.25
Firm foothold
Aim to become a stable wheat supplier
Money on the table
LIC is seeking lower valuation
The revenue share conundrum
States should focus on creating hubs in privatised airports instead
Why dollar will remain dominant
Rajesh Kumar
Although the US dollar's share in global reserves has declined over the years, and attempts are being made to popularise other currencies, there ...
Corporate misgovernance in India
Jaimini Bhagwati
NSE has blotted its record even with separate chairman and managing director roles
BUSINESS LAW & TAX
From Basmati rice cultivation to mining licences, here're key court orders
Bombay High Court last week ruled that once an arbitrator is appointed at the request of a disputing party and he recuses from the post, the ...
Tax forgone is not a loss of revenue
For promoting export, small-scale industry, education, health care and giving subsidies for the poor and the middle class in transport, ...
The RTI Act: RBI may need to rework communications strategy after SC order
RTI experts are elated with the apex court's latest order that emphasised on the RBI's statutory duty to uphold the interests of the ...
Sebi's new differential voting rights rules may hurt minority shareholders
Sebi has proposed dual-class share framework with superior voting rights, where a certain share will have higher voting power than an ordinary ...
New norms for taxing MNCs: Why amending rules on profit attribution matters
MNCs with business operations in India should review the implications of the recommendations on their business models, as well as consider any ...
David vs Goliath: Battle lines drawn between Hotel Leelaventure and ITC
The brewing corporate battle between ITC Ltd and Hotel Leelaventure would put the spotlight on the rights and the responsibilities of a player ...