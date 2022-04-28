JUST IN
Global funds likely to contest I-T dept's order on tax treaty misuse

Reliance Industries, ecommerce, retail

100 cities in six months: Govt's ambitious ONDC pilots today

A core problem in domestic oil: Widening gap between targets and output

Set up factories here: India's message to semiconductor makers

Reserve Bank of India may curb first-loss default guarantees

Consider impact on other nations before imposing sanctions: FM Sitharaman

Rs 79,000 crore of GST dues to states pending for FY22: Finance Ministry

Rs 4,526 crore sanctioned for 540 MW Kwar hydropower project in J&K

General insurance industry's GDPI to grow by 10-12% in FY23: Report

Gasoil sales rose 16 per cent in August compared with last year.

Internet of Things

Economic Indicators

YoY (In %) Current Qtr Ago Yr Ago
Inflation (31/03) 14.55 14.27 7.89
IIP (28/02) 1.70 4.00 -3.20
GDP (30/09) 8.40 20.10 -7.40
CPI (31/03) 6.95 5.66 5.52
CRR (01/04) 4.00 4.00 3.00
Bank rate (01/04) 4.25 4.25 4.25

