Coal ministry to have a 'just transition' division; WB to provide $1.1 mn
This is the first time since India announced its net carbon zero target year of 2070 that the policymakers have initiated discussions on just ...
Haryana grants NOC to Mahyco for field trials of BT cotton variety
Supreme Court adjourns plea challenging tenure of NCLT judges» More
'Internet of Things' may revolutionise the agricultural sector
End-to-end farm management systems should necessarily be part of IoT strategy in the technology era
Petrol, diesel prices can rise by Rs 12, LPG by Rs 280 a cylinder: Nomura» More
Economic Indicators
|YoY (In %)
|Current
|Qtr Ago
|Yr Ago
|Inflation (30/04)
|15.08
|14.27
|10.49
|IIP (28/02)
|1.70
|4.00
|-3.20
|GDP (31/03)
|4.10
|5.40
|2.50
|CPI (30/04)
|7.79
|5.66
|4.23
|CRR (03/06)
|4.50
|4.00
|4.00
|Bank rate (03/06)
|4.65
|4.25
|4.25
Editorial Comment
Regional imbalance
Focus on equitable growth
A unique jobs conundrum
The mega-recruitment drive poses many challenges
Unreasonable terms
New environment index is not objective
COLUMNISTS
Towards a new global governance architecture
Biju Paul Abraham & Partha Ray
In the current context, the US and its allies now seem to be rethinking the role of Russia and China in the international security system
Missing the significance of IPEF
Shyam Saran
Despite its misgivings, India stands to gain from the overlap in the agenda of the Quad and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework
BUSINESS LAW & TAX
From Basmati rice cultivation to mining licences, here're key court orders
Bombay High Court last week ruled that once an arbitrator is appointed at the request of a disputing party and he recuses from the post, the ...
Tax forgone is not a loss of revenue
For promoting export, small-scale industry, education, health care and giving subsidies for the poor and the middle class in transport, ...
The RTI Act: RBI may need to rework communications strategy after SC order
RTI experts are elated with the apex court's latest order that emphasised on the RBI's statutory duty to uphold the interests of the ...
Sebi's new differential voting rights rules may hurt minority shareholders
Sebi has proposed dual-class share framework with superior voting rights, where a certain share will have higher voting power than an ordinary ...
New norms for taxing MNCs: Why amending rules on profit attribution matters
MNCs with business operations in India should review the implications of the recommendations on their business models, as well as consider any ...
David vs Goliath: Battle lines drawn between Hotel Leelaventure and ITC
The brewing corporate battle between ITC Ltd and Hotel Leelaventure would put the spotlight on the rights and the responsibilities of a player ...