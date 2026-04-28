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Home / Economy / Analysis / Datanomics: India-New Zealand FTA to boost trade, mobility, investment

Datanomics: India-New Zealand FTA to boost trade, mobility, investment

India and New Zealand have signed a free trade agreement to boost trade, investment, and mobility. Though current trade between the two remains limited, the pact is expected to support India's exports

India-New Zealand FTA, bilateral trade, foreign direct investment, student mobility, engineering exports, agricultural trade, economic diplomacy, trade policy, global trade
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Yash Kumar Singhal
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 11:10 PM IST

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A free-trade agreement (FTA) signed by New Delhi and Wellington on Monday is expected to boost India’s exports, particularly labour-intensive sectors that suffered due to tariffs imposed by the United States last year.
 
Trade remains small
 
Engineering goods and agricultural products dominated India’s exports to New Zealand in FY26 (Apr-Feb). However, exports to New Zealand accounted for a minuscule 0.13 per cent of India’s total outbound shipments. Similarly, India’s imports from the island country accounted for just 0.07 per cent of its total imports in FY26 (Apr-Feb). 
 
NZ pledges big investments 
 
Under the FTA, New Zealand has committed to facilitating $20 billion in investments into India over the next 15 years – a significant jump compared to cumulative foreign direct investment of just $83.4 million between FY07 and FY25  
 
New visa pathway opens
 
New Zealand will create a dedicated pathway with India for student mobility and post-study work visas for the first time under the agreement. This comes after a decline in the number of student and work visas issued by New Zealand to Indians in 2025, as compared to the figures in 2023 and 2024. 
 
Topics : FDI India New Zealand FTA trade