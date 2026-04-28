Datanomics: India-New Zealand FTA to boost trade, mobility, investment
India and New Zealand have signed a free trade agreement to boost trade, investment, and mobility. Though current trade between the two remains limited, the pact is expected to support India's exports
Yash Kumar Singhal
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A free-trade agreement (FTA) signed by New Delhi and Wellington on Monday is expected to boost India’s exports, particularly labour-intensive sectors that suffered due to tariffs imposed by the United States last year.
Topics : FDI India New Zealand FTA trade