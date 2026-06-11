Datanomics: Major tax receipts rose, but total mopup fell 2% in April

No major central taxes — be it personal income tax, corporation tax, Customs duty, excise duty or central goods and services tax (CGST) — fell in April this year compared to those in April 2025. Even then, tax collections, pre-devolution to the states, declined by 1.9 per cent to ₹2.66 trillion. Sample this: Corporation tax receipts rose 17.4 per cent to ₹25,194 crore, personal income tax increased 6.8 per cent to ₹1.17 trillion, CGST was up 37.7 per cent to ₹1.07 trillion, and Customs duty rose 25 per cent to ₹17,424 crore. Similarly Union excise duty increased to ₹447 crore against a negative balance of ₹39 crore. Even securities transaction tax (STT) rose 8.4 per cent to ₹4,105 crore despite volatile stock markets.