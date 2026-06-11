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Home / Economy / Analysis / Datanomics: Major tax receipts rose, but total mopup fell 2% in April

Datanomics: Major tax receipts rose, but total mopup fell 2% in April

Despite growth in income tax, corporation tax and GST, a sharp fall in IGST and GST compensation cess dragged down April's overall central tax collections

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Illustration: Binay Sinha

Indivjal Dhasmana
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 11:29 PM IST

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No major central taxes — be it personal income tax, corporation tax, Customs duty, excise duty or central goods and services tax (CGST) — fell in April this year compared to those in April 2025. Even then, tax collections, pre-devolution to the states, declined by 1.9 per cent to ₹2.66 trillion. Sample this: Corporation tax receipts rose 17.4 per cent to ₹25,194 crore, personal income tax increased 6.8 per cent to ₹1.17 trillion, CGST was up 37.7 per cent to ₹1.07 trillion, and Customs duty rose 25 per cent to ₹17,424 crore. Similarly Union excise duty increased to ₹447 crore against a negative balance of ₹39 crore. Even securities transaction tax (STT) rose 8.4 per cent to ₹4,105 crore despite volatile stock markets.
 
Then what caused total tax collections to fall year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in April? It is integrated GST and GST compensation cess. While IGST stood at negative ₹6,841 crore in April this year against ₹31,097 crore in April 2025, GST compensation cess was negative ₹187 crore against ₹12,696 crore. This is the third time in the past 10 years that overall central tax receipts fell Y-o-Y in April. 
                                     
                                     
 
                                                                                                     
Topics : Tax Revenue Corporation Tax April GST collections IGST