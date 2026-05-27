Greater use of biofertilisers can reduce India's chemical fertiliser burden

With sales touching 72 million tonnes in 2025-26, India is the second-largest consumer of mineral fertilisers in the world. Due to the lack of natural resources such as natural gas and minerals, India is dependent on imports of raw materials and finished products to the extent of almost 90 per cent of its requirement. Such heavy dependence on imports renders the country’s fertiliser and food security highly exposed to geopolitics. First, the Ukraine war and now the West Asia conflict have highlighted the need to de-risk fertiliser supplies to Indian agriculture.

There are two important dimensions to the fertiliser story in India - arranging supplies through a combination of production and imports, and management of consumption. While it is important to consolidate supplies of fertiliser and fertiliser raw materials through diversification of sources and investment abroad in mineral and production assets, it is equally important that the use of these very expensive and important inputs is made judiciously. The present imprudent use of chemical fertilisers, especially urea, is straining resources and adversely affecting soil and the environment without commensurate benefits in terms of higher food production. Imprudent use is reflected in the imbalanced use of primary nutrients - nitrogen, phosphorus, and potash - and lack of use of micronutrients and organic inputs, resulting in declining fertiliser-use efficiency and worsening soil properties.

It is in this context that the Prime Minister has called for reducing the use of chemical fertilisers. But the big question is how fertiliser consumption can be reduced without affecting crop production. Any misstep, like the one Sri Lanka took by banning the use of chemical fertilisers a few years ago, can threaten the food security of the world's most populous nation. But there are options available which can help reduce the application of chemical fertilisers.

First, fat has to be cut, that is, excess use of nitrogen should be reduced to restore balanced nutrient use based on soil and crop requirements. Second, action is required to increase organic carbon in soils, which in turn will improve fertiliser-use efficiency. For example, nitrogen-use efficiency can be improved by at least 20 per cent by adopting integrated nutrient management, where water-soluble and organic fertilisers should find an important place.

Third, India should explore supplementing nutrient supply through alternate sources. These sources are available indigenously and are environment-friendly, such as organic manure, biogas slurry, crop residue, and biofertilisers (BFs). The last of these, BFs, offer an attractive option that can replace chemical fertilisers by up to 25 per cent under suitable conditions. BFs are carrier-based (solid or liquid) formulations of living microorganisms that enhance the availability of nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, potash, and zinc through biological processes.

There is no nutrient content in BFs. These are living microorganisms which are agriculturally useful in terms of nitrogen fixation, phosphorus solubilisation, or other nutrient mobilisation to increase soil productivity. These microorganisms are applied to roots, soil, or seeds and augment the availability of nutrients through their biological activity. Nitrogen-fixing microorganisms fix nitrogen from the atmosphere and make it available to plant roots. Other BFs are phosphate-solubilising, potash-solubilising, and zinc-solubilising inoculants. Phosphate-solubilising microorganisms (PSM) solubilise inorganic phosphate in soil, which is otherwise not available to plants. There are various strains of PSM recommended either separately or in combination with cocktails of microorganisms or with organic manure.

In spite of the benefits of BFs, these products have not realised their potential and have a very small share in nutrient application for various reasons. Unlike chemical fertilisers, BFs need special care in production, handling, transportation, storage, and application. They have limited shelf life and are sensitive to temperature and soil conditions. Their performance is affected by product quality, soil properties, and application methods. Lack of development of sustainable carriers and strains for specific conditions, lack of trained personnel in the development and maintenance of production facilities, and lack of awareness among farmers are some other constraints to wider use of BFs. Despite the sound science behind the benefits of BFs, these factors have proved to be barriers to the expansion of their use in Indian agriculture.

The quality of BFs is regulated by the Fertiliser (Control) Order, 1985, but regulatory oversight and quality-assurance mechanisms need to be strengthened. There are more than 500 facilities producing BFs. These need to be audited and recognised as per preset parameters. There should be at least one such recognised BF production and development centre in each district, if not in each block. Application of BF needs special skills and it is here that extension services are needed to teach farmers the right methods of storage and application. Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) should be given responsibility to conduct training programmes for farmers. A number of large fertiliser companies are producing BFs. These and other agro-input providers should make greater investments in research and development and capacity building for production, quality control, and extension services. The National Centre for Organic and Natural Farming can play a role in all these areas: ensuring certification of quality, capacity building of KVKs and other institutions at the state level, and providing testing facilities.

There are numerous research papers which show that adoption of appropriate packages of practices can reduce the requirement for chemical fertilisers by 25-30 per cent. These practices involving non-chemical products and correct methods of application, along with chemical fertilisers, should be demonstrated in farmers’ fields. It will be easier to convince farmers with relatively large holdings, say more than 5 hectares, who may be ready to take risks and experiment with novel approaches. The objective should be to reduce nitrogen application by 10-15 per cent in the short run and achieve savings of 20-25 per cent over the medium term of 10 years.

This will not only reduce dependence on imported chemical fertilisers but will also help make agriculture sustainable in terms of soil health, biodiversity, and increasing crop yields with lower inputs. Finally, billions of dollars in imports will be saved.

(The author is a visiting professor at ICRIER) Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper