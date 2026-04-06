Gut health: Reframing India's nutrition story for a healthier future

In Indian homes, conversations around food have always gone beyond hunger. They are about comfort, recovery and care. A bowl of curd rice for an uneasy stomach, kanji during seasonal transitions, or a simple home-cooked meal after illness—these practices reflect an intuitive understanding that good health begins in the gut.Today, science is catching up with this long-forgotten wisdom. As World Health Day brings health conversations into focus, gut health is no longer treated as a niche topic. There’s a growing recognition that it plays a central role in how the body functions overall. This shift in understanding comes at a moment when India’s nutrition challenges are becoming harder to define.The country continues to face the triple burden of malnutrition—undernutrition, obesity, and micronutrient deficiencies (hidden hunger). These are often discussed in silos. However, in reality, they are more closely linked than what is understood. One common factor connecting them is the body’s ability to actually utilise the food it consumes.And that brings us back, again, to the gut.It is home to trillions of microorganisms. What is becoming clearer is just how much they influence almost every aspect of human health, whether it is digestion, immunity, or even aspects of mental health. When this internal ecosystem is balanced, the body tends to function optimally. Food is digested efficiently, nutrients are absorbed more effectively, and the immune system operates at an optimal level. When the balance is disturbed, the body enters a suboptimal state of functioning, resulting in lethargy, weakness, and nutrient deficiencies.For a child dealing with undernutrition, just improving diet may not result in the desired outcome of better growth and development, especially if gut health is compromised. For someone with micronutrient deficiencies, the challenge is not just what is consumed, but what is actually absorbed or made available to the body. New knowledge, which indicates a link between gut imbalance and metabolism, appetite, and inflammation, suggests that among many other factors, gut microbes could be involved in the pathogenesis of obesity and other lifestyle-related disorders.All of this is slowly changing how nutrition is being understood. Increasingly, the question is whether the body can make proper use of food.Foods like idli, dosa, curd, or even pickles have been part of daily meals for generations. The same goes for fibre-rich foods like whole grains, pulses, fruits and vegetables. They have always been around, just not been linked to gut health.There’s a lot more reliance now on processed food. It’s quick, easy, and everywhere. But it also tends to be low in fibre and high in fat, sugar, and salt. Over time, health begins to deteriorate, resulting in the onset of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, cancer, and even cardiovascular conditions. This is also where food science becomes part of the conversation.There are naturally occurring compounds in everyday foods that support gut health while also contributing to taste. Glutamate is one such example. Found in foods like tomatoes, mushrooms, and fermented products, it contributes to the savoury taste known as umami. At the same time, it serves as an energy source for cells in the gut and supports intestinal function.Nutrition and enjoyment can go hand in hand. Foods that are satisfying are more likely to become part of daily habits. That matters, especially in India, where food is closely tied to culture and routine.So, the way forward may not be about entirely new solutions.It may lie in bringing together what is already known with what is now being understood more clearly. Encouraging more variety in what we eat is part of it.A lot of health messaging still focuses on restriction. However, what seems to work better is the opposite approach: talking about what can be added in. More variety. More balance. You can see early signs of this shift already.More people are paying attention to digestion, immunity, and how they feel day to day. It’s not always a big or visible change, but it’s there. And over time, it starts to reshape how food is viewed—as something that quietly builds long-term health.For those shaping policy or working within healthcare and the food industry, the question then becomes: how do you build on that?Part of it is structural. Bringing gut health more clearly into dietary guidelines. Supporting research where gaps exist. But a lot of it is also about the environment in which people make choices—whether healthier options are easy, visible, and realistic to adhere to.India’s nutrition story isn’t simple. But in many ways, the direction forward is rediscovery. That good health is not just about what we eat, but about how well the body is able to use it.And that, more often than not, begins in the gut.