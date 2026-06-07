StatsGuru: The tides and the troughs of the Modi era's economic record
As the Modi government completes 12 years, India has grown into a larger economy with lower inflation and unemployment, though external vulnerabilities persist
Shikha Chaturvedi
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The Narendra Modi government at the Centre has turned 12, and on June 9, it completes two years of its third term. Key economic indicators show this has been a period of both progress and challenges. India has grown into a much larger economy, while inflation, fiscal deficit and unemployment have eased. However, gains in per-capita income remain more modest and challenges on the external sector and the rupee fronts have mounted.
Topics : Narendra Modi StatsGuru NDA government