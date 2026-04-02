The future of retail: How empowering small businesses can drive growth
India's MSMEs are reshaping retail through digital adoption, data-led decisions and e-commerce expansion, but unlocking their full potential will require stronger infrastructure, training, and ecosyst
Jason Fremstad
Listen to This Article
MSMEs are the engine powering India’s economic growth. They are not just shops or services but livelihoods of communities. As of 2024, India boasts over 5.7 crore registered micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), supporting more than 24.14 crore jobs according to India’s ministry of micro, small & medium enterprises. These businesses contribute significantly to the nation’s economic growth, with MSMEs alone accounting for ₹12.39 trillion in exports – fueled by better digital access and evolving consumer habits.
Using data for better decision-makingThe most successful small businesses today are the ones that embrace data. By analysing customer demand, tracking sales trends, and monitoring inventory in real time, they make smarter decisions. This isn’t just about crunching numbers, it’s about understanding what customers want and delivering it efficiently. Whether it’s refining pricing strategies, testing new packaging, or building customer loyalty, data is the secret weapon helping small businesses stay ahead.
Smarter supply chainsSupply chains are evolving, and MSMEs are leading the charge. By 2024, around 65 per cent of these enterprises had adopted digital systems like billing software, point-of-sale tools, and CRM platforms. But tools alone aren’t enough. To truly thrive, small businesses need the right training and support to make the most of these technologies. In today’s fast-paced retail environment, agility is everything. A small shop that can manage stock in real time and replenish inventory on demand is better equipped to meet customer needs. MSMEs are also investing in logistics, diversifying suppliers, and using real-time visibility tools to navigate disruptions. By partnering with larger retailers, they gain access to bigger markets and economies of scale.
Selling onlineeCommerce is a game-changer for small businesses, especially those in remote areas. Online platforms allow them to reach customers across the country - and even internationally - without the need for physical storefronts. But going digital isn’t without its challenges. Complex onboarding processes, limited multilingual support, and patchy logistics can slow progress. Platforms that address these hurdles can help bring more sellers online, expanding product variety and consumer choice. Customer feedback online is another powerful tool. Ratings and reviews help MSMEs refine their offerings, while real-time data improves planning and forecasting. It’s a win-win for businesses and their customers.
Learning and mentorshipEntrepreneurs are brimming with innovative ideas, but turning those ideas into success often requires guidance. Structured, practical mentorship and training programs can bridge this gap. Entrepreneurs in smaller towns are finding opportunities to grow through access to business skills and peer networks in areas like cost management and market identification. Government initiatives like the Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Programme (ESDP) and Yashasvini are stepping up with focused training on financial planning, digital literacy, and growth strategies. When combined with practical tools, these programs empower MSMEs to scale effectively.
The Power of PackagingTo compete globally, Indian MSMEs must focus on quality and presentation. A great product is essential, but packaging is just as important – it’s the first impression and a silent salesperson. Durable, tamper-proof, and visually appealing packaging not only protects the product but also communicates brand values and creates a premium feel. This investment builds trust and helps businesses stand out in competitive markets.
What comes nextIndia’s MSMEs are reshaping retail with their adaptability, reach, and resilience. But challenges remain, from tech adoption and data skills to mentorship and supply chain complexities. Addressing these barriers will require investments in digital infrastructure, training, and sustainability support. With the right tools and partnerships, small businesses can continue to grow, create jobs, and strengthen their communities. Their success is a testament to the power of resilience and shared progress – and it’s a story that’s just getting started.
(The author is Senior Vice President, Sourcing & Procurement, Walmart) (Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 9:27 PM IST