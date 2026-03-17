West Asia war: Not firing on all cylinders as India's LPG tank nears empty

For all the frenzy, the two tankers carried 92,000 tonnes of propane and butane in equal measure — enough, when blended, to meet just a day’s household demand.

The numbers, drawn from ship-tracking data and confirmed by industry executives, are stark.

India would need 500 of the world’s largest LPG tankers to meet 65 per cent of its annual consumption of 33 million tonnes (mt). Refining executives said alternative supplies are being explored, but these fall far short of households’ needs. Moreover, supplies sourced outside the Gulf will take time to arrive, said Vandana Hari, a Singapore-based energy expert.

A Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) official acknowledged at a recent briefing that LPG is a concern, without offering details. A Business Standard enquiry reveals the depth of the problem, particularly for April, as reserves thin and incoming supplies shrink, leaving India scrambling to secure at least a fortnight’s consumption from overseas next month.

India has delayed household refill orders and curtailed supplies to commercial and industrial users, but that may not be enough. A sharp drop in LPG receipts is compounding the strain, according to shipping data and senior industry executives. Unlike crude oil or liquefied natural gas (LNG), most global LPG is tied up in term contracts, leaving little for the spot market.

Receipts plunged in the first fortnight of March, down 36 per cent month-on-month to 561,000 barrels per day (bpd), ship-tracking data showed. All March arrivals so far were loaded before February 28, when the US and Israel launched an attack on Iran.

Loadings scheduled for delivery to India in March and April have fallen 75 per cent from February levels to 219,000 bpd — enough to meet barely three days of domestic demand, according to Kpler and MoPNG data. More than half these volumes, loaded on four tankers from the US, will arrive only in April after a 40–50-day voyage, compared with seven to 14 days from West Asia.

For now, US cargoes — 122,000 bpd loaded this month — are the only alternative supplies en route. The rest of March shipments include six tankers stranded west of the Strait of Hormuz as the West Asian conflict enters its 18th day, choking supplies. These could cover, at best, another two to three days of consumption. New Delhi has stepped up diplomatic efforts with Tehran to secure safe passage, shipping ministry officials said.

Visibility on fresh orders remains limited. State-run companies issued just three tenders this month, for a combined volume of under 80,000 tonnes — less than a day’s consumption. One tender floated on February 25 for up to 20,000 tonnes per month (March–December) closed on March 3 without an award, Argus reported. Another oil-marketing company secured around 46,000 tonnes for March-April delivery at a premium of about $350 per tonne — roughly 65 per cent higher than April Saudi contract prices of $570–580 per tonne.

India’s LPG storage capacity is about 1 mt, enough for 10–12 days of consumption, according to Argus. However, much of this is operational rather than strategic storage, and current stock levels are unclear.

Thin pickings in spot trade

India has import cover for just four to five days of April consumption, far below the usual 20-day buffer, shipping and tender data show. Domestic production can cover roughly 10 days of monthly demand. The government has cited a 28 per cent rise in domestic output, but refinery experts estimate a more modest increase — equivalent to about two additional days of consumption.

The supply crunch coincides with rising demand. LPG consumption grew around 8 per cent in April–January of the current financial year (2025-26) to 28 mt, driven by industrial demand and rural uptake, oil ministry data show.

Prices are no longer the main issue — availability is. “We need to bid higher than Chinese, Korean, and Japanese buyers,” a senior trader said. Another refining executive pointed to the structure of the global LPG market, dominated by US and West Asian producers, where most volumes are locked into long-term contracts.

The US remains the world’s largest LPG exporter at 2.3 million bpd in 2025, with around 450,000 bpd of spare export capacity. However, shipping times to Asia stretch to nearly six weeks, according to London-based Sparta.

“The war in the Middle East is creating the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market,” the International Energy Agency said, estimating that 7.9 million bpd of crude and 9.9 million bpd of total liquids could be shut in across West Asia in March. Gulf producers exported about 1.5 million bpd of LPG through the Strait of Hormuz in 2025.

“The crude numbers are serious, but the products’ picture is worse,” said Felipe Elink Schuurman, chief executive officer of Sparta Commodities. More than 3 million bpd of Gulf refining capacity — key to LPG supply — has already shut due to attacks and blocked export routes.

Shipments of LPG to India via the Hormuz totalled 678,000 bpd last year — 90 per cent of India’s imports and 64 per cent of total consumption, according to Kpler.

India’s key suppliers, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait, have shut production areas or major refineries. Qatar declared force majeure on March 2, halting LNG and LPG facilities and upstream output, effectively cutting off a fifth of India’s supplies.