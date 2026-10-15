AI gains may translate into income growth in 5 years for India: Orlik

Most global agencies have raised their growth forecasts for India, with Bloomberg Economics projecting growth of 6.9 per cent this year. How durable is the current growth momentum, given the uncertainty around energy prices and geopolitical risks? What are the biggest downside risks to the forecast?

India has strong structural advantages: a huge market, a young workforce, and a government investing in infrastructure. But there are near-term challenges. The Iran war is raising oil prices, affecting exports to Gulf countries and remittances from Indian workers overseas.

The US buildout of AI data centres is drawing capital from the rest of the world, even though India’s large information technology (IT) industry could eventually benefit from AI.

El Niño is another risk because a large share of India’s economy remains agricultural.

Structurally, we are optimistic that India will remain one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, though it faces cyclical challenges in the coming months.

Are there any upside risks to your growth forecast?

Most downside risks come from external shocks. An upside scenario would involve those shocks easing faster than expected. If the US and Iran reached an accommodation and oil prices fell to $70 a barrel, that would be an immediate positive shock for India. We would lower our Consumer Price Index inflation forecast and raise our GDP growth forecast.

What oil prices did you assume when modelling the 6.9 per cent growth forecast for India?

Our base case assumed oil prices of around $99 a barrel in the fourth quarter, followed by $90 a barrel in the first quarter. That translates into an average of about $95 a barrel for the second half of 2026-27, followed by $80 a barrel in 2027-28.

Are youth-led protests across South Asia a sign of economic frustration, including over unemployment, as well as political dissatisfaction?

I used to live in China, where I was Bloomberg’s China economist. There, concerns about youth unemployment included stories about the ant tribe — unemployed graduates living in places such as car parks and underground shopping malls. Youth unemployment is not positive, but a large number of young graduates are more a source of potential than a source of problems. Governments need to empower young people to play a constructive role in the economy. I would view a young, highly educated workforce as a source of potential growth rather than a source of political problems.

How might AI affect jobs and growth in India?

We assess AI’s impact by looking at tasks rather than just occupations. It could support many tasks performed by computer coders, for example, while its immediate impact on other jobs, such as those in agriculture, may be limited. AI is likely to have a greater impact on professional services.

If AI mainly augments labour, allowing people to keep their jobs and become more productive, it could add as much as 0.9 pp to India’s annual GDP growth. If it replaces workers, productivity may rise while jobs are lost, concentrating gains among business owners and early investors. We do not yet know which path will prevail; choices made by businesses and policymakers will help shape the outcome. But Indian policymakers and IT leaders have emphasised the use of AI to raise productivity and support employment.

If AI does boost productivity, how long might it take for those gains to translate into income growth and consumption?

Economy-wide gains require AI to be embedded in business processes and enterprise systems, which takes years rather than days or months. India may be well placed to do this because its IT companies have considerable expertise in integrating new technology into businesses. I would think in terms of three to five years for productivity gains, rather than one or two. If those gains come from making people more productive in their jobs, income gains would follow at the same time.

What could make India more attractive for foreign direct investment?

India has structural advantages: a huge market, significant potential, and a government seeking to strengthen infrastructure and build advanced manufacturing. These factors are reflected in recent gross inflows. But investors are also attracted by the prospect of unusually high profits from AI in the US, drawing capital into that market.

Ten-year US government borrowing costs of around 5 per cent set a challenging benchmark. Other markets must offer higher returns, which can be difficult for infrastructure projects.

Since capital seems to be flowing into US AI infrastructure, could a burst of the AI investment bubble work in India’s favour?

We have added India to our global economic model, SHOK, on the Bloomberg Terminal. This allows us to test scenarios such as a fall in oil prices or a crash in US equity markets. If confidence in AI collapsed and US markets crashed, South Korea and Taiwan would be among the biggest losers because they supply chips for the US AI boom.

India would be relatively insulated because it is less directly exposed through exports. Capital could also flow out of the US towards countries with strong growth prospects, such as India. I am not sure a correction would be positive for India overall, but it would be relatively insulated from the impact.

You were previously Bloomberg Economics’ China economist. India and China have taken different growth paths, but is there any part of China’s model that India could still replicate for its Viksit Bharat ambitions?

China’s scale has been important: a huge domestic market lets firms become more efficient and competitive. China learned from foreign technologies, applied them across its market, allowed domestic firms to achieve scale and then used that scale to compete globally.