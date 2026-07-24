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Bengal needs to plug into national economy: West Bengal FM Swapan Dasgupta

With one of the highest debt-to-gross state domestic product ratios, West Bengal has limited fiscal space, making central assistance critical

Swapan Dasgupta, West Bengal Finance Minister
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Swapan Dasgupta, West Bengal Finance Minister

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 10:57 PM IST

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West Bengal needs to “integrate back into the national economy” by aligning more closely with the Centre, said Swapan Dasgupta, finance minister in the state’s new Bharatiya Janata Party government, signalling a break from the past. In an interview with Business Standard, Dasgupta said: “It was erroneous for the past 50 years, for two successive governments, to imagine that West Bengal operates as an island.”
 
With one of the highest debt-to-gross state domestic product ratios, West Bengal has limited fiscal space, making central assistance critical. “In terms of investment schemes that the Centre had, which were not operational in Bengal, we can identify those and put them back in. That’s proving very useful as we were otherwise running a huge budgetary black hole,” he pointed out.
 
On disinvestment, he said the first step would be to list certain public sector undertakings (PSUs). “That’s the first step towards disinvesting a certain part. There are also a lot of dead assets... We believe a large section of the state’s PSU holdings are prime candidates for releasing into the market,” he said.
 
Attracting investment is central to the agenda, he said. A ₹5,000 crore industrial incentive policy in the state Budget reversed the previous regime’s move to scrap industrial incentives granted since 1993. Terming it wrong to withdraw incentives with retrospective effect, he said negotiated settlements are being explored on the unpaid arrears.
 
Similar solutions are being explored for two arbitral awards facing the state  — involving Haldia Petrochemicals and Tata Motors over Singur — with major fiscal implications. “Overall, we have to talk about the future with them,” he said. Discussions with The Chatterjee Group (Haldia Petrochems’ parent group) have begun, and he expects to “resume a conversation” with the Tatas too. “The ground rules have been set,” he asserted.
 
Topics : Swapan Dasgupta West Bengal Indian Economy