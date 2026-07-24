Bengal needs to plug into national economy: West Bengal FM Swapan Dasgupta
With one of the highest debt-to-gross state domestic product ratios, West Bengal has limited fiscal space, making central assistance critical
Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
premium
Listen to This Article
West Bengal needs to “integrate back into the national economy” by aligning more closely with the Centre, said Swapan Dasgupta, finance minister in the state’s new Bharatiya Janata Party government, signalling a break from the past. In an interview with Business Standard, Dasgupta said: “It was erroneous for the past 50 years, for two successive governments, to imagine that West Bengal operates as an island.”
Topics : Swapan Dasgupta West Bengal Indian Economy