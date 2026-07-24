Bengal needs to plug into national economy: West Bengal FM Swapan Dasgupta

With one of the highest debt-to-gross state domestic product ratios, West Bengal has limited fiscal space, making central assistance critical. “In terms of investment schemes that the Centre had, which were not operational in Bengal, we can identify those and put them back in. That’s proving very useful as we were otherwise running a huge budgetary black hole,” he pointed out.

On disinvestment, he said the first step would be to list certain public sector undertakings (PSUs). “That’s the first step towards disinvesting a certain part. There are also a lot of dead assets... We believe a large section of the state’s PSU holdings are prime candidates for releasing into the market,” he said.

Attracting investment is central to the agenda, he said. A ₹5,000 crore industrial incentive policy in the state Budget reversed the previous regime’s move to scrap industrial incentives granted since 1993. Terming it wrong to withdraw incentives with retrospective effect, he said negotiated settlements are being explored on the unpaid arrears.