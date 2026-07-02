Bhajan Lal Sharma's big build: Reshaping Rajasthan through infrastructure

What has been the response to the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ investor summits? How many of the investment proposals have materialised on the ground?

When we first spoke of ‘Rising Rajasthan’, a good many people smiled politely and waited to see whether it was simply another slogan. I understand that scepticism entirely. Rajasthan has heard grand promises before. But I would ask those doubters to look closely at what has actually happened on the ground.

In December 2024, over three days in Jaipur, we did not merely host a summit — we built a relationship of trust with India’s foremost industrial houses and with investors from across the globe. We came away with Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 35 trillion, with leaders such as the Adani group’s Karan Adani, Reliance Industries Limited’s Mukesh Ambani, Vedanta Limited’s Anil Agarwal, Mahindra & Mahindra Chairperson Anand Mahindra and Aditya Birla Group Chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla sitting with us in Jaipur, declaring their faith in Rajasthan’s future. The Adani group alone spoke of Rs 7.5 trillion, envisaging the world’s largest integrated green energy ecosystem — 100 gigawatts of renewable power, two million tonnes of hydrogen production, and 1.8 gigawatts of pumped hydro storage. That is not merely a figure on a page to me; it represents thousands of young people who will find employment without having to leave their village.

I want to be candid with you — signing an MoU is the easy part. The true test lies in what follows once the cameras have departed. Two years on, here is where matters stand: Ground-breaking has already taken place for projects worth over Rs 8 trillion. That is not a figure I am reciting from a press release; that is cement being poured, transmission towers rising, and factories taking shape, at this very moment, across the state. In tourism alone, 29 projects worth Rs 28,200 crore are already operational, with a further 213 having broken ground, creating 13,500 jobs we can count and name.

On green energy specifically — and this matters enormously to me, for Rajasthan’s sun and wind are gifts we owe it to our children to put to wise use — nearly 70 per cent of our power capacity now derives from renewable sources, with over 35.4 gigawatts installed, and we signed fresh investment commitments worth over Rs 6.57 trillion last year in renewables and green hydrogen alone. I visited the Gorbea solar plant in Jodhpur not long ago — 1,250 acres, built in under eight months, illuminating over 100,000 homes — and what moved me most was not the megawatts, but learning that the land remains in the hands of local farmers, who now earn a steady income through lease arrangements.

But I will not permit Rising Rajasthan to become a story confined to Jaipur, Bhiwadi and the well-connected districts. We have deliberately extended RIICO’s land-allotment schemes into newer industrial belts, and our employment drive — more than 100,000 government posts filled, recruitment under way for a further nearly 200,000, and over 200,000 private-sector jobs created through more than 410 employment camps across the state, placing over 111,000 young people — has been conducted district by district, not merely city by city. Our Marwar, our Hadoti, our Dungarpur, Banswara’s tribal belt — these are not afterthoughts in this plan. They are the entire point of it.

What steps has the administration taken to improve the ‘ease of doing business’? Regarding the new industrial policy, what is the government’s approach to land acquisition and land pooling?

An investor once said something to me that has stayed with me ever since: Chief Minister, we do not fear competition — we fear unpredictability. That single sentence shaped a great deal of our policymaking. An investor who knows precisely what land will cost, how swiftly a clearance will arrive, and that the rules will not change overnight, is an investor who returns — and brings others with him.

We therefore rebuilt the land pricing system from the ground up. The new RIICO policy freezes future increases in industrial land reserve rates and offers graded discounts of up to 40 per cent on larger parcels because we want both the small entrepreneur and the large manufacturer to regard Rajasthan as a place where the ground beneath their feet, quite literally, will not shift under them.

But the reform I am personally most proud of is our Land Pooling Policy — Rajasthan’s first of its kind. For decades, land acquisition has meant one thing to a farmer: The fear of losing his land, frequently at a price he considered unjust, followed by years of litigation. We have attempted something genuinely different. Under the pooling model, landowners voluntarily contribute their land to a planning authority; once roads, drainage and public infrastructure have been laid, a share of that newly developed, far more valuable land is returned to them. The farmer does not lose his land and walk away with a cheque — he becomes a partner in what that land subsequently becomes.

Alongside this, our new Rajasthan Industrial Park Promotion Policy 2026 offers exemption from electricity duty on renewable power use, concessions on stamp duty and land conversion charges, and single-window clearance through the RajNivesh portal, with the government guaranteeing core infrastructure — water, power, roads — on a shared-cost basis. This policy embraces a flexible, multi-model framework spanning fully private ownership, hybrid land-sharing arrangements, and robust public-private partnerships alongside traditional state-led development, with a minimum scale of 50 acres. For private developers who secure at least 80 per cent of their land independently, the state assists with the remainder. That is the bargain we are offering investors: We shall meet you halfway, and we shall keep our word.

What is your vision for the state’s tourism sector?

Tourism, to me, is not really a ‘sector’ in the cold, economic sense — it is Rajasthan introducing itself to the world. Every fort, every haveli, every desert sunset a visitor photographs is, in a small way, an ambassador for our state. So, when we released the Tourism Policy 2025 on Pravasi Rajasthani Divas, I described it as a visionary document intended to guide Rajasthan towards becoming a national and global leader in tourism, in step with our Developed Rajasthan 2047 ambitions.

What does this mean in practice for a tourist landing in Jaipur or Udaipur? Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and I have discussed this often — we envisage Special Tourism Zones, hop-on hop-off buses, prepaid taxi counters, e-scooters, and a single Rajasthan Travel Card, so that a family need not squander half its holiday working out how to get about. We are also opening doors to entirely new categories of traveller — astro-tourism, wellness tourism, adventure sports, bird-watching circuits, MICE tourism, rural and craft-based circuits, even a film city — because Rajasthan has always been considerably more than its forts; it has deserts, lakes, wildlife and a living folk culture deserving of a far wider audience. We are equally committed to upgrading tourist safety frameworks, expanding tourist policing, and improving connectivity to our lesser-known heritage sites, while incentivising the restoration of stepwells, havelis and rural outposts into boutique cultural hubs, and the festivals that make Rajasthan, Rajasthan — Pushkar, the Maru festival, our lake festivals. The figures already tell a heartening story: In 2024, Rajasthan welcomed over 232 million (23.2 crore) visitors, including 2.72 million (27.2 lakh) foreign tourists, with Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Ajmer leading the way.

How are mega water projects being accelerated to ensure reliable agricultural growth and a steady supply for new industries?

For decades, the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project remained a distant promise — conceived in the 1980s, with its Detailed Project Report submitted only in 2017. That changed when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone in Jaipur in December 2024 for 24 projects worth Rs 46,300 crore. We have renamed it Ramjal Setu, a bridge that will carry water from the Chambal and its tributaries — Parvati, Kalisindh, Kuno, Banas, Banganga, Ruparel, Gambhiri and Mej — to 23 districts, serving 34.5 million (3.45 crore) people, their farms and the new industries we are attracting, including those under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. Under our double-engine government, we have broken long-standing inter-state deadlocks. A historic tripartite agreement with the Centre and Madhya Pradesh on the Modified Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal link has secured a fair water-sharing formula. Phase One, covering the Doongri dam, five barrages and Isarda dam renovation, is targeted for completion by 2028, bringing drinking water and irrigation to 13 water-stressed districts.

On June 23, 2026, we reached a significant consensus with Haryana on the Yamuna water-sharing MoU, which we formally signed on June 29, 2026. This resolves a decades-old issue and ensures Rajasthan receives its rightful share under the 1994 agreement through a dedicated pipeline from the Hathnikund Barrage to the drought-prone Shekhawati region of Churu, Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts. We are pursuing this project in mission mode.

We are also advancing the Kishau Multipurpose Project on the Tons River, along with Renukaji and Lakhwar dams. Recent six-state consensus, facilitated by Union Minister Amit Shah ji, has cleared long-pending hurdles, and Rajasthan has approved its share of funding to secure additional water for northern parts of the state.

These are not mere announcements. We review progress regularly and are committed to delivering results on the ground. Rajasthan is moving steadily from water scarcity to water security.

What support is required from the Centre?

I say this without the slightest hesitation: The double-engine government has been the single greatest accelerant for Rajasthan’s growth in recent memory. When the state government and the Union government pull in the same direction, matters that once took decades begin happening in mere years.

The Ramjal Setu foundation, laid personally by the Prime Minister, is one example, but it is far from the only one. At present, the Centre is executing 81 central projects in Rajasthan worth over Rs 2.72 trillion — touching our refinery at Pachpadra, solar transmission corridors, railway modernisation, and new airports, all aligned with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. We have seen two new Vande Bharat Express routes launched — Jaipur-Udaipur and Jaipur-Jodhpur — alongside the Jaipur-Kota Intercity Express, drawing our cities closer together. The new Modified UDAN scheme, with a Rs 28,840 crore national outlay over the coming decade, will be central to bringing affordable flights to our smaller cities — Bikaner, Kota, Jaisalmer — places that have waited a long time for the sky to open up to them too.

We also seek continued and growing support for our renewable transmission backbone as we pursue our target of 125 gigawatts of renewable capacity by 2030 — 90 gigawatts solar, 25 gigawatts wind and hybrid, and 10 gigawatts of storage. We have made genuine progress already, with our dependence on external power purchases falling from 8 per cent to just 2 per cent within a single year, while our own thermal stations achieved a record 7,171 megawatts in June 2026. But to complete this journey towards power self-reliance by 2027, our partnership with the Centre on transmission infrastructure must keep deepening.

What are the key infrastructure projects currently being undertaken?

I think the results on the road are beginning to speak for themselves. In just over two years, we have completed 48,748 kilometres of road works at a cost of Rs 33,195 crore — including 17,934 km of entirely new roads, extending connectivity to 1,756 villages that were not previously easily reachable. Set that against the 30,641 km completed by the previous government over a comparable stretch, and the difference in pace becomes evident. We have nine greenfield expressways planned, covering 2,756 kilometres, including a roughly 350 km corridor linking Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Jodhpur and Pachpadra, and a newer 400 km link being planned through Balotra that will cut hours off the journey to our refinery — with these corridors directly linking our industrial belts to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

In the air, the changes are equally real. The new Jodhpur terminal, built to handle over a million passengers a year, is nearly ready. The Udaipur Integrated Terminal is targeted for completion by September 2026. And for Kota and Bundi — a region without a working passenger airport for two decades, despite being home to lakhs of students and their families — the greenfield airport approved at Rs 9,814 crore is expected to be operational by 2027. When I think of that last project in particular, I think of the parents who travel for hours simply to see their children studying in Kota. That is precisely the sort of infrastructure gap I came into this office determined to close.

According to the CAG, Rajasthan spent 14 per cent of revenue receipts on subsidies, higher than the states’ average of 9 per cent. Is there a plan to make subsidies more sustainable, particularly in the power sector?

A: I have studied the CAG’s report with care, and I wish to say plainly that audit findings of this nature are not an attack upon the government — they are a mirror, and a good government looks into that mirror honestly rather than turning away from it. The figures are real: In 2023-24, our subsidy expenditure stood at Rs 28,402 crore, amounting to 14 per cent of revenue receipts, against a state average nationally of around 9 per cent — and our overall energy subsidy bill has, in more recent years, been among the highest of any state in the country.

I will not apologise for the principle underlying it. When a farmer in Barmer or Nagaur receives power to run his tubewell, or a poor household secures electricity it can genuinely afford, that is not waste — that is the basic promise of governance to people who have very little else to fall back upon. We inherited a difficult fiscal position in this regard, and while we remain wholly committed to the welfare of the poor, our farmers and our vulnerable communities, I also recognise that a subsidy regime which simply grows year upon year, without becoming smarter, eventually begins to erode the very development it is meant to support.

So our answer is not to withdraw support from those who need it — it is to make the system itself less wasteful. We are pursuing smart metering with vigour, aggressively expanding renewable generation because solar and wind power, once built, cost us considerably less per unit than imported or thermal power, and we have instituted strict performance benchmarks for our discoms to curb the technical and commercial losses that quietly inflate every subsidy bill. We are also moving agricultural power demand towards decentralised solar grids, which sharply reduces generation and distribution costs. Our progress in cutting external power dependence from 8 per cent to 2 per cent within a year is not merely an energy-security story — it is a fiscal discipline story too, for every unit we generate ourselves, efficiently, is a unit we need not subsidise so heavily later. That, to my mind, is the sustainable path — not abandoning our farmers and our poor, but building a power system efficient enough that supporting them does not come at the cost of everything else.

Are Rajasthan’s fiscal deficit and outstanding liabilities a concern?

A: I shall not pretend this is a comfortable subject, nor do I believe the people of Rajasthan wish for comfortable answers — they wish for honest ones. The fiscal position we inherited upon entering government was not an easy one. The CAG’s own audit shows our fiscal deficit rose to Rs 34,258 crore, or 2.99 per cent of GSDP, in 2023-24, while analysis places the revised figure for that year at a somewhat higher 4.3 per cent of GSDP, against a budgeted target of 3.9 per cent the following year. What I can report, with genuine satisfaction, is that the direction has turned. The most recent figures show 2025-26’s fiscal deficit coming in below its original Budget estimate of 4.3 per cent of GSDP, with our target for 2026-27 set at 3.7 per cent — Rs 79,493 crore. On outstanding liabilities, where I am aware there is real public concern, we are easing from 38 per cent of GSDP in the revised estimate for 2025-26 to a projected 36.8 per cent in 2026-27.