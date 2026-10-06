Energy shock puts South Asia on inflation path: World Bank economist

South Asia’s growth has remained more resilient than expected despite the energy shock. How durable is this momentum?

It is a broad-based upgrade. We had expected a slowdown because of the energy market disruptions elsewhere in the world. What has happened instead is that growth has held up. We expect growth to stay at 6.8 per cent in 2026-27. It has been much more resilient than we had expected, and that’s the whole region, almost the whole region. It’s not just India.

To some extent, the growth momentum is very durable because domestic demand remains very robust and resilient. Across the region, governments have taken measures to buffer the impact of high energy prices. Private credit growth in several countries has also been very robust, holding up investment.

The question is whether the underlying assumption behind the policy action is right: Is the energy price increase temporary or permanent? That is our downside risk.

What could happen if energy prices remain elevated?

If refined petrol and refined energy product prices stay high, then within the next few months governments need to begin to unwind some of the policy measures that were meant to buffer a temporary shock. In the long run, they need to be unwound, and energy demand will have to be depressed.

Are there any upside risks to the growth outlook?

I think the upside risk is in the long term. In the short term, it is probably mostly downside risks. This resilience has been surprising, but the longer resilience gets tested by shocks, whether that’s El Niño, energy prices or some financial market disruption in the rest of the world, the bigger the downside risk.

But in the long term, that is where the upside risk is: artificial intelligence (AI) could really unleash productivity gains.

What would governments in South Asia need to do to capture these AI-related gains?

The most important thing is to create the right enabling environment through sufficiently fast broadband, large energy capacity, reliable internet, a workforce that is skilled not just technically in AI but in the foundational skills that allow people to work with AI, and a good business climate.

Firms need to be able to experiment with AI. There needs to be trial and error. Some firms need to expand, others need to contract, and there needs to be reallocation of workers and money.

The government’s role is to regulate, and regulation must be clear, predictable, and reliable to take uncertainty out of the system. Uncertainty really damages investment.

Can AI become a significant source of employment and wage growth in South Asia?

Previous general-purpose technologies have given the economy a boost in all dimensions, both in productivity and employment growth. The internet revolution took a long time to really permeate firms, but now everyone’s using it. Employment has risen dramatically since then.

One of the biggest drivers of wages is usually productivity. If you have productivity growth, usually on average, over time, you get wage growth as well.

There is also an interesting pivot already happening in labour markets. We had previously established that the number of jobs in the AI expert industry has gone down. But firms are increasingly hiring or posting job ads for workers with AI-augmented skills. So there is a pivot happening in labour markets.

How long could it take before the productivity and employment gains from AI become visible in South Asia? Could those gains materialise faster in India, given its relatively rapid AI adoption?

Hard to tell. These things take a long time. If you just look at historic evidence, it took decades. Now this may be much faster than previous instances, but it may still take a decade.

India is adopting at twice the rate of others. Individuals are adopting it much faster than the rest of South Asia, and firms are adopting it much faster than other Asian countries.

Are there any other major downside risks for the growth forecast for South Asia?

El Niño is a risk. We looked at past severe El Niños, and it is crop production that significantly falls. Not necessarily gross domestic product — that really depends on the region and the country — but crop production in every country significantly falls. Past El Niños also brought big flooding that doesn’t only affect agriculture; it affects cities as well.

There is also the risk of a global correction in AI-related activity. The whole world is currently benefiting from the surge in global AI-related activity. All of East Asia is part of the supply chain, but South Asia is not.