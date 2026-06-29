Goa is more keen on value tourism than volume tourism: Rohan Khaunte

There is a perception that the tourist footfall in Goa has been declining. At a time when the Prime Minister has urged people to travel within the country, how is Goa benefiting?

From 2022 to 2025, there has been an increase in domestic and international numbers. Pre-Covid and post-Covid periods cannot be compared. The entire airline system has changed the travel scenario. The number of flights, in terms of connectivity, is going down. The Goa government has successfully explored Russia, Poland, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan for its outbound tourism.

Goa remains the top international and domestic destination. We did about 11 million tourists last year, including domestic and international, showing a growth of 21 per cent.

The state recorded 4.63 million tourist arrivals between January and May, reflecting sustained demand from both domestic and international travelers. It is an overall growth of 0.39 per cent over the corresponding period in 2025.

We are keen more on value over volume and high-spending tourists.

With more domestic tourists now coming to Goa compared to international travellers, how is the state attracting high spenders?

Domestic tourists are high spenders today. Earlier people came only for sun and sea, some nightlife. We now talk of adventure, wellness, culinary, rural and religious tourism. We have built up the story from Covid times. Goa is a natural home for people in the creative space. If you want to enhance the life of a digital nomad or a tourist, they can get a workspace out of a shack.

How are you building Goa as a work-from-anywhere destination?

Shacks are already there. All we need to do is ensure that the basic amenities like high-speed internet connectivity are available. We're talking about providing pods like those in airports. Digital nomads were already present in Goa but not at the beach. We are now giving them a spread. We are saying work from the beach.

You are talking about Goa beyond beaches, at the same time.

Tourism contributes about 16.4 per cent towards gross domestic product (GDP), and accounts for about 40-45 per cent of direct and indirect employment. It is a very serious vertical for the state of Goa. We are promoting sports and spiritual tourism. We're talking about Sao Joao, the feast of Saint John the Baptist, or Chikhal Kalo, which is a mud festival connected to Lord Krishna.

Any numbers you are targeting?

We do not want to grow exponentially. We want to ensure that we grow organically in the right manner. We do not want to be another Hyderabad or Bengaluru or some place where people may lack quality of life. People in the creative space are well paid and contribute back to the economy.

The digital nomad coming here does not stay for years. They keep rotating. You go to the beach with a very clear focus on only enjoying the beach, having some food, and having a beer. We have also added a work culture where you unwind, relax, and still work.

How do you see the rising casino tourism which has become a concern among locals?

We don’t recognise casino tourism. We, as the Goa government, do not promote that culture. Tourists may include it in their itinerary.

Is overtourism in certain parts of Goa a concern?

As of today, we don't have that tourism scenario in Goa, but we need to ensure we take the right steps to maintain Goa's identity.

If kiosks and stalls are selling biryani, then that is not Goa.

It is the responsibility of panchayats at the grassroots level to ensure that shops given licences do not do more than what Goa identity revolves around.

For the boats, we have sent a circular to play only Goan music during a one hour cruise. Not Bollywood and Tollywood songs. This year, we will make it mandatory.

You are also the state's IT minister. What is happening with your memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Starlink?

The department of telecom (DoT) has told us to keep this in abeyance.