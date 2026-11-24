What was the biggest change in Chhattisgarh’s economy as your government completes three years?

We have worked to provide a new direction to Chhattisgarh’s economy. It is a state rich in natural resources, as we have coal, iron ore and bauxite reserves, power generation and a strong industrial base. We have implemented the new Industrial Development Policy 2024-30, and are now promoting sectors such as semiconductors, electronics, artificial intelligence (AI), data centres, pharmaceuticals, food processing, textiles and green energy. As a result, we have received investment proposals worth ₹8.60 trillion across industries.

What were the steps taken by your government to boost investor confidence?

The new Industrial Development Policy has attracted investment proposals worth ₹8.60 trillion. We have also received investment proposals worth over ₹1.07 trillion from companies for specific projects at the ‘Chhattisgarh Industry Dialogue — Chapter 3’ in Nava Raipur. During a recent visit to Singapore, the state received foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals worth ₹43,600 crore.

This can be attributed to the state government launching the One Click Single Window System 2.0, undertaking over 450 reforms, and providing special packages for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), defence and aerospace sectors. It has also offered increased assistance for infrastructure development in private industrial parks and the encouragement of plug-and-play factories.

Investor meetings held in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Raipur and Ahmedabad showed investor enthusiasm towards Chhattisgarh as the state is rapidly emerging in sectors such as IT, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and medical tourism. Chhattisgarh is the first state to implement Jan Vishwas 2.0, which decriminalises 279 minor offences. We have also introduced an Innovation and Startup Promotion Policy to encourage startups.

The state has just intro­duced the Ease of Doing Business Act, 2026. How do you expect it to change the investment climate?

Chhattisgarh is the first state in the country to enact such a law. It will provide relief to industries from unnecessary delay in permissions, inspections and paperwork. It classifies industries into three categories based on risk: low, medium and high. For low-risk industries, if the competent authority does not decide on an application within 15 days, the permission will be deemed to have been granted automatically. In medium-risk cases, applications will be examined within three days on the basis of an affidavit and a third-party certificate. For high-risk industries, a system of prior inspections will continue, keeping safety and workers’ interests in mind. The law includes 43 services from eight departments. Our objective is to make the path easier for industries, ensure that permissions are granted on time and increase investor confidence.

What is your government’s single biggest focus area for priority development in the coming years?

With the end of Naxalism, our biggest priority is the development of the Bastar region. We will make it the country's leading tribal division and for this, we have prepared Bastar road map 2.0. We are going to establish Bastar as a heaven-on-earth and bring it up on the global tourism map.

Under the Niyad Nellanar 2.0 and Bastar Munné Abhiyan, we are implementing 31 schemes and 14 community facilities in saturation mode. These initiatives will benefit more than 39 lakh people across 5,542 villages. More than 85 per cent of families in Bastar have a monthly income of less than ₹15,000. We are working on an income-enhancement scheme to increase the income of 10 lakh families.

We are providing special incentives and subsidies to investors establishing agro-forestry processing units in the Bastar and Surguja divisions, apart from undertaking an unprecedented expansion of irrigation facilities in Bastar. We are building barrages on the Indravati river at a cost of ₹2,000 crore. A medical college has been started in Geedam and a super-speciality hospital has started operating in Jagdalpur. On the lines of the Dantewada Education City, we are going to establish Education Cities in Orchha and Jagargunda as well. Our special focus in Bastar is on connectivity and through Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana - IV, we are constructing 228 roads to connect 234 habitations. We are also working to electrify 461 villages in Bastar through the grid.

Mining contributes 70 per cent of Chhattisgarh’s non-tax revenue. Could you talk about your government’s mining related reforms?

The mining industry is a strong foundation of Chhattisgarh’s economy and its future is bright. Our state accounts for 16 per cent of India’s total iron ore production, 16 per cent of cement, 15 per cent of aluminium and 11 per cent of limestone production. Mineral revenue has registered year-on-year growth of 14 per cent in the past few years. Our main priorities are employment for local youth, direct benefits to gram panchayats through the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), and transparent mine auctions. Further, DMF Portal 2.0 has been implemented for monitoring and management of DMF activities and to ensure transparency at every level in the mining department.

What are you doing to bring about a change in the state’s physical and digital infrastructure?

We are developing Raipur, Durg and Bhilai, along with the surrounding areas, as a State Capital Region and promoting a world-class IT sector there. Work is progressing rapidly to develop Nava Raipur as a hub for IT, pharmaceuticals and education.

We are developing the country's first AI Data Centre Park and AI SEZ in Nava Raipur. Construction of the AI Data Centre Park, with investments worth ₹1,000 crore, is almost complete and it will begin operations soon. We have approved the Chhattisgarh State AI Mission with an outlay of ₹500 crore. We will support 100 AI data labs, five Centres of Excellence and over 300 AI startups. We have also allotted 142 acre land for the development of a pharmaceutical hub. We are developing a garment park in Nava Raipur over 30 acres at a cost of ₹30 crore. Today, the state has an Indian Institute of Technology, an International Institute of Information Technology, an National Institute of Technology, and good engineering colleges.

Could you talk about efforts regarding the development of critical and strategic minerals?

Critical minerals are currently used in defence equipment, aerospace, electronics and modern technologies and we are prepared to play a leading role in this sector. Our effort is to ensure that mineral resources become a strong foundation for modern technology, defence manufacturing and the country's self-reliance. In the eighth round of auctions of important and strategic mineral blocks conducted by the central government, 20 blocks across nine states were included. Chhattisgarh has the highest number of these, with five blocks. These include very important minerals such as vanadium, gallium, titanium and rare earth elements.

What are your plans to attract private investment in non-traditional areas like manufacturing and defence?

We are providing special incentives to new sectors such as IT, AI, semiconductors, electronics, data centres, pharmaceuticals, textiles, food processing, logistics, green energy and electric vehicle manufacturing, alongside core sectors such as steel, cement and power. We have allotted land to Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML) at concessional rates to establish a heavy earth-moving equipment plant in the state. The electronics manufacturing cluster approved by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is now operational in Nava Raipur and another cluster in Rajnandgaon has recently received approval. We are developing the largest pharmaceutical park in central India in the state, spread across 142 acres, apart from textile and ready-made garment parks.

What is the larger plan to boost the state's clean energy potential?

We have secured investment commitments worth ₹5.60 trillion in Chhattisgarh’s energy sector for the next five years, of which ₹1.33 trillion is earmarked for green energy. Around 15 per cent of our electricity demand is met through green energy and we aim to increase this to 45 per cent. We plan to raise the state's green energy capacity from 3,000 Mw at present to 15,000 Mw by 2030. Our special focus is on solar energy and under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, 1.27 lakh solar plants have already been installed in the state. We are also working towards establishing six floating solar power plants with a capacity of 1,000 Mw. We have identified 10 pumped-storage hydropower projects with a capacity of 12,000 Mw. Investment of ₹65,000 crore has been proposed in these projects.

How do you assess the three years of your government’s tenure?