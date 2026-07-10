Telangana on course for $1 trillion economy by 2034: CM A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad generates nearly 60 per cent of the state’s total revenue. What is your government’s plan to foster economic growth in other districts?

Hyderabad is one of India's six economic engines, alongside Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Chennai. Though these cities account for only about 10 per cent of the country’s population, they contribute nearly a quarter of its gross domestic product. At the recent NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, I urged the Centre to create an M6 Cities Task Force to develop these six cities into global economic hubs.

Hyderabad is Telangana’s greatest strength, but our vision has never been limited to a one-city economy. Soon after taking office, we redesigned our development strategy through the CURE-PURE-RARE framework.

CURE (Core Urban Region Economy) covers Hyderabad within the Outer Ring Road (ORR), focusing on services, advanced technology, and infrastructure. PURE (Peri-Urban Region Economy), between the ORR and the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR), will drive manufacturing. RARE (Rural Agri Region Economy), beyond the RRR, will focus on agriculture, the green economy, and agri-based industries.

Sustainability is central to this vision. We want Hyderabad to become India’s first climate-resilient metro. The Musi Rejuvenation Project aims to address urban flooding while transforming the river into a functional, landscaped urban waterfront using modern technologies.

We are using state-of-the-art technology to transform the stressed river system into a landscaped, functional urban riverfront. This will make Hyderabad one of the world’s top five cities and a model of modern urban development. We are competing with cities such as New York, London, Dubai, and Tokyo. It is time India looked within and aspired to be among the best in the world. This is a deliberate strategy to promote planned outward development.

This strategy is backed by major infrastructure investments, including new expressways and proposed airports at Warangal, Adilabad, Ramagundam, and Kothagudem. Our goal is to ensure that young people in districts such as Adilabad, Ramagundam, and Nagarkurnool can find opportunities closer to home.

You have set an ambitious target of making Telangana a $1 trillion economy by 2034. What has been the response to your efforts to attract investment?

We want Telangana to become a model that balances economic growth, welfare, and sustainability. Our CURE-PURE-RARE framework gives investors clarity about where their businesses fit and how the government will support them.

The Telangana Rising Global Summit last December, where we unveiled the Telangana Rising 2047 road map, attracted investment commitments worth around Rs 5.75 trillion across renewable energy, life sciences, data centres, artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, and entertainment. More than 50 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed with companies including Brookfield, GMR, and Aurobindo.

We are also moving ahead with Phase-II of the Hyderabad Metro, expanding aviation infrastructure with new airports in Warangal, Kothagudem, and Adilabad, and developing a proposed bullet train hub near Shamshabad to connect Hyderabad with Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Investment must be matched by a skilled workforce. That is why we launched the Young India Skills University, a government-aided, privately run institution offering industry-led, job-oriented training. We are also encouraging students to learn a third language, such as German, together with English and their mother tongue to improve global employment prospects.

We lined up Telangana Rising 2047 with the Centre’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. I am confident Telangana will not only achieve its $1 trillion economy target but exceed it through investments in education, healthcare, skilling, green energy, sports, and women’s empowerment.

Your government has unveiled several infrastructure mega projects. What is the status of Bharat Future City, Green Pharma City, and the proposed International Integrated Fruit Market? What is their potential for job and revenue generation?

These projects are already under execution. Bharat Future City is India’s first dedicated net-zero greenfield smart city. It will have dedicated clusters for AI, life sciences, financial technology, and smart technologies, with the potential to generate nearly 1.3 million jobs. The headquarters of the Future City Development Authority was inaugurated recently, and the master plan is expected to be finalised by December 2026.

Green Pharma City, part of the Future City project, is already attracting investment. At BioAsia, we secured life sciences commitments worth Rs 11,000 crore through MoUs with Bharat Biotech, Biological E, Granules India, and others, with the potential to create more than 22,000 jobs.

Last month, we laid the foundation for the International Integrated Fruit Market at Koheda in east Hyderabad. Spread over 239 acres along the ORR, the Rs 2,284 crore project will include cold storage, logistics, and export infrastructure, enabling farmers to access domestic and international markets directly.

In 2026–27, the state is estimated to spend Rs 50,713 crore on the six guarantees. How will your administration balance welfare schemes, capital expenditure (capex), and fiscal discipline?

We have always treated welfare and development as complementary, never as competing priorities. The six guarantees — including Maha Lakshmi, Rythu Bharosa, and Indiramma Indlu — are vital welfare programmes. At the same time, we have maintained fiscal discipline in allocating public funds.

The allocation for the six guarantees in 2026–27 is Rs 50,713 crore, compared with Rs 56,084 crore the previous year. This is not a reduction in our commitment to welfare but a rationalisation as the schemes have matured. In a total Budget of Rs 3.24 trillion, we have also earmarked Rs 47,267 crore for capex because welfare without asset creation is not sustainable.

Revenue receipts have fallen short in recent years. You have said that nearly Rs 3.3 trillion of new borrowings went towards servicing past debt. Is the state's debt a concern, and how will you prioritise capex?

The previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government, led by K Chandrashekar Rao, left Telangana with outstanding liabilities of about Rs 8.21 trillion. Since December 2023, we have raised Rs 3.47 trillion in loans, of which nearly Rs 3.3 trillion has gone towards repaying principal and servicing legacy debt. We have had to address financial obligations that we inherited.

We are tackling both the size and the cost of debt. We refinanced more than Rs 25,000 crore of high-interest Kaleshwaram loans, which carried interest rates of over 10 per cent, while extending their repayment period. We are monitoring the state’s debt closely and remain committed to responsible fiscal management. We are a responsible government that is capable of thinking long term.

At around 29 per cent of gross state domestic product, Telangana’s public debt remains within the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act limits. Our long-term strategy is to invest in productive capex that creates assets and enables the economy to grow faster than debt. That is the foundation of Telangana Rising.

Telangana’s power distribution companies (discoms) have been incurring losses. How is the government addressing the issue?

Discoms have borne the cost of subsidised electricity for farmers and economically weaker sections. These losses have accumulated over the years despite periodic financial support from the government. This is not unique to Telangana.

Our response is structural rather than temporary. We are working on a dedicated discom that will exclusively administer free-power schemes. This will ring-fence social subsidies and prevent them from affecting the commercial viability of distribution utilities. Our objective is to keep electricity affordable while ensuring the long-term financial sustainability of the power sector.

You recently said Telangana receives only 45 paise for every Rs 1 it contributes in taxes. What are your expectations from the Centre?

Telangana has made, and will continue to make, a substantial contribution to India’s economic growth. Our concern is about fairness in the federal fiscal framework. A state that contributes more than it receives should not be expected to finance national priorities at the cost of its own development.

We have urged the Finance Commission to increase the states’ share in central taxes from 41 per cent to 50 per cent. We have also pointed out that the growing share of cesses and surcharges has reduced the amount available for tax devolution to states.

Goods and services tax rate rationalisation is expected to reduce Telangana’s annual revenue by around Rs 7,000 crore, and we have sought compensation for the affected states.