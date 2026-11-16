We need Indian tech talent to come to Sweden, says Swedish Ambassador

You arrived in August after four years in Riyadh. What’s on your checklist for India?

My time in India is fundamentally about building the relationship. For that, we have our Strategic Partnership Agreement, which was signed in May this year between our two prime ministers in Gothenburg. The objective is to double our economic interaction by 2030, but it also includes strong components on people-to-people exchanges.

India and Sweden have pledged to double trade and investment within five years. What has to change, and which sectors will lead?

I think we will grow in the sectors where we are already present, such as the high-tech field, life sciences, mining, logistics and connectivity. There is also smart manufacturing and anything related to digitalisation and the green transition.

I think there is still some work to do in understanding each other better on both sides. Swedish companies need to understand what they can gain from India, and Indian companies need to understand what they can gain from Sweden. And that’s our job — to help.

The India-EU free trade agreement is close to being signed. What will it change for Swedish companies in India, and what still frustrates them?

Sweden, as part of the EU, will be covered by the free trade agreement with India. We’re now looking into how we, as an embassy, can best support that by advising companies on what happens in different parts of India.

I think we already have more than 300 Swedish companies here. I see this as an opportunity for them to grow here, both for those who are already here and for bringing new companies here.

I think there is still an opportunity to simplify some regulations in both directions. Companies will always ask for simplification.

Sixty-one per cent of Swedish companies plan to increase investment in India. Where is that money going, and will big names or smaller firms lead?

I think, looking at the shares, it will be big companies doing a bigger number because that’s the nature of it.

But we also see new, smaller companies looking at expanding their footprint here. We have some who are only starting out, who will be here for the Bengaluru Tech Summit, for instance.

The result, 61 per cent, was based on a survey of companies that are already here.

Some of them are expanding in manufacturing and setting up new factories here. But several are also investing in R&D.

With shipping through Hormuz and the Red Sea disrupted, does India become a more attractive manufacturing base for Swedish firms?

I see that India has a very special place, and that’s why we now have the Strategic Partnership Agreement.

I think all companies normally try to look for stability and predictability. And having something like a partnership agreement between two countries helps in that way.

And I think, in the turbulent times that we have, strong partnerships with more like-minded partners are increasingly important.

Karnataka hosts about a quarter of Swedish investment in India, and Sweden is the country partner at this year’s Bengaluru Tech Summit. What would count as success?

I think what we see is that this is an important part of the continued journey we are on in our collaboration in the tech field. And success for me would be if even one of the new companies that are not here decides to come here and really take India seriously. That’s a great success for me.

The Sweden-India Technology and AI Corridor (SITAC) was signed in February. What has it delivered, and where can the two countries build AI together?

I think that’s already happening because of Swedish companies’ investments here. But we also see that a lot of tech talent has gone to Sweden. They are starting companies in Sweden, for instance, in the field of agentic AI.

We have at least two or three of those companies present at the Bengaluru Tech Summit. I would say we need to see more of that.

Saab’s Carl-Gustaf factory in Haryana was the first defence project in India cleared for 100 per cent foreign ownership. Is Sweden encouraging more defence companies to manufacture in India?

The companies make their own decisions, of course. But increased collaboration in the defence field is part of the Strategic Partnership Agreement.

We had another company called BAE Systems Hägglunds. They just launched production in Surat, I think, maybe three weeks ago.

So, this is licensed production through one of the Indian partners there. I see more of that perhaps coming along.

Indian IT firms such as TCS and HCLTech are expanding in Sweden. Is Sweden ready for more Indian engineers and students?

We are very, very much ready. We need Indian tech talent to come to Sweden. I think 18,000 tech specialists are needed annually.

So, when you look at the people who now come to Sweden and apply for their first work permit, the biggest group comes from India.

Last year, I think it was 2,600 Indians and something who came to Sweden, mainly in high-skilled professions.

What we would particularly like to encourage is more women to apply.