West Asia war a blow to Kerala's remittance-backed economy: CM Satheesan

Foreign remittance inflow of about ₹2.16 trillion accounts for about 20 per cent of Kerala’s gross state domestic product (GSDP). A recent study predicted at least a 20 per cent dip in remittances this financial year due to the West Asia war. How bad is the situation?

Geopolitical issues like war and oil price volatility have affected Kerala a lot. We have apprised the Union finance ministry of the situation and have sought a special assistance. This is because remittance is the backbone of the state economy. Multiple issues have added strain on our economy and this should be addressed by the Centre with a one-time arrangement. We have given the details, and they now have to decide. It is a huge amount considering the impact on our economy. Also, the Fifteenth Finance Commission had granted revenue deficit grants. We expected more this time under the Sixteenth Finance Commission, but unfortunately, they decided not to give any revenue deficit grant. This is also a huge shock to the state exchequer.

Technocrat E Sreedharan has proposed a crowd-funding model for the high-speed rail project. Is it feasible?

We appointed a panel on that and it has found the details in Sreedharan’s proposal insufficient. That was only a passenger-oriented proposal. When we are thinking about aviation, port and logistics movement, without logistics, how will we be able to sustain (bring revenue to) the project? We also don’t have any data on possible passenger traffic, the total cost, and environmental impact. So, they have to study further and submit a detailed report. The revenue model in that proposal is also very vague, according to the committee, which included an expert each from railways, finance, and environment.

What happened to the Adani Group's plan to sell a stake in Vizhinjam to the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Group?

Government is the owner of the Vizhinjam Port and Adani Ports is the concessionaire. We have a concession agreement with the provision that if they wish to sell shares, there should be prior approval from the state government. There was a communication gap when they entered into an agreement with MSC to hand over their 49 per cent share. They sent a letter to Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) first and we expressed our displeasure. Before sending the letter to the SEBI, we should have been aware of that, but it is not a serious issue. Then they sent us a letter seeking prior approval. We have appointed an empowered committee to look into this. We have to protect two interests. One is strategic security, which has to be scrutinised by the Government of India, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Shipping. After getting their approval, we have to consider the public interest and the state's interest. Another thing is that there should not be any monopoly. There should be a common user facility. We have to ensure that it is protected after this share transfer agreement. We will examine and take a decision. We are going to start export-import facilities in Vizhinjam starting this month.

You have announced plans by Tata Group to have a ₹10,000 crore ship-building project in the state. We understand it is a joint venture between Tata Group firm Artson Ltd, and Malabar Cements Ltd. What is its status?

I have not announced any project; I said that the proposal is there. Many private companies and global majors are coming to be part of our blue economy roadmap. Preliminary discussions are going on with those companies, and we have plans to have four or five economic models to boost the blue economy. We don't have money, but for certain projects we will give land as equity. If we are forced to raise money, we can have a public issue. We have a large diaspora of NRIs abroad contributing to our remittance economy, which we want to convert into an investment economy. They are ready to participate, and we are going to start investment desks across the Gulf countries. One model is like Cochin International Airport, and another is bringing in land as equity. The Malayali diaspora is ready to invest. However, that investment should be revenue-generating; only then can the value of those investments be unearthed after 10 or 15 years. We will convert the remittance economy into an investment economy.

Which are the major sectors that you are targeting to bring in fresh investments?