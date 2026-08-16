100 days in office: West Bengal banks on a pro-business turnaround

In fact, it has been the government’s central message even as it completes its first 100 days. The BJP stormed to its first victory in West Bengal on May 4, ending the 15-year rule of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC).

With the same party now in power in Kolkata and New Delhi for the first time in five decades, Central schemes that had remained stalled are being revived. The mood is changing in corporate circles as well. Companies are watching closely as the government works on a new industrial policy, promising fresh incentives to attract investments. Hope is afloat that the state may finally be on the cusp of a major investment turnaround.

Road map for business and industry

The first signal came in the Budget, presented barely a month after the BJP took office, as the government announced a new industrial incentive policy with an allocation of ₹5,000 crore. The details, however, are yet to be spelt out.

But the move marks a sharp break from the previous regime, which scrapped industrial incentives offered since 1993 to channel resources towards welfare.

Companies may not have been drawing these incentives, but many continued to carry them on their books. Scrapping them not only had legal implications, but also reinforced Banerjee’s “anti-industry” image, forged during the agitation that forced Tata Motors out of Singur in 2008 when she was in the Opposition.

The government has also indicated it will scrap the Urban Land Ceiling Act, a long-standing demand from the industry that could unlock large-scale institutional investment.

To streamline approvals, projects involving proposed investments of ₹100 crore or more are to be processed through a single-window system.

On disinvestment, the government proposed listing select profitable state Public Sector Undertakings (PSU)s, with the West Bengal Power Development Corporation first in the line.

The early moves appear to be striking a chord with the industry. Subhodip Ghosh, director general, The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I), noted that in its first 100 days, the government had successfully sent a “message of change” to private investors.

“Crucial policies are being finalised, while business stakeholders are being regularly met and consulted on forthcoming policies covering industry, land, startups, global capability centres (GCCs) and MSMEs,” he added.

Political analyst Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury described the new government’s first 100 days as one of “shock and awe,” saying it had adopted a “no-nonsense approach to corruption.”

After a three-storey under-construction warehouse collapsed in June, killing at least 16 people, the government halted construction of all high-rises in Kolkata pending scrutiny. Following several rounds of meetings, however, a majority of ongoing projects have since received conditional clearance.

But amid all this, the government is hoping for a mar­quee project—one that could help Bengal break through its perception problem.

Industries minister Tapas Roy recently said the government was in talks with the Tata group to bring fresh investment to the state. Discussions have also reportedly begun with the group to resolve the legal dispute over claims to the Singur land.

The land question

The Singur episode showed just how tricky large-scale land acquisition can be in West Bengal. Protests by fewer than 20 per cent of land losers derailed not just Tata Motors’ project but ultimately contributed to the political unravelling of the Left Front government.

Not surprisingly, the Adhikari government is treading cautiously on land, indicating a preference for direct purchase.

Landholdings in West Bengal are highly fragmented, with 96 per cent held by small and marginal farmers—a legacy of the land reforms and Operation Barga undertaken by the Left Front government.

The BJP government is understood to be weighing land pooling as an alternative and looking to expand industrial parks.

Yet, industry watchers are hopeful. The government’s intent to attract investment—and to do so “unabashedly”—has been made clear. “This is giving companies that already have land the confidence to announce expansion plans,” said a senior company executive.

A functionary of an industry body drew a sharp contrast with the previous government, whose first major legislative act was to unravel a landmark manufacturing deal. “The first decisions and actions of the new government have been unequivocally towards initiating industrial development and sustainable urban development, while ensuring that citizens are not victims of rent-seeking activities,” he said.

The first cabinet decision of the Mamata Banerjee government was to return 400 acres to landowners unwilling to part with their land in Singur—a striking contrast with her predecessor, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, whose first decision after taking office in November 2000 was to allot land to Wipro for a software development centre.

The current government has made its pro-business stance clear. However, the challenge now is to balance welfare commitments with its ambition to drive industrial development.

The fiscal tightrope

The trade-off is between political and economic aims, points out Abhirup Sarkar, former professor of economics at the Indian Statistical Institute.

“The government is ideologically business-friendly. But the greatest challenge is whether it has the resources to balance incentives to industry with its welfare commitments,” he added.

The government has also expanded spending on some welfare schemes, including election promises such as the Annapurna Yojana.

“A big chunk of expenditure is going towards direct benefit transfers. There is also an additional ₹6,200 crore allocation towards dearness allowance. The projections for revenue earnings seem optimistic, while the state faces a debt overhang of ₹8.16 trillion, which is not easy to bring down. The main constraint is resources,” pointed out Sarkar.

First signals The government’s agenda is clear: revive Bengal’s business environment. The question is whether it has the fiscal wherewithal to deliver. Its trump card seems to be the backing it can draw from the Centre.

May 11, 2026: Suvendu Adhikari

First Cabinet meeting: Land transfer to the BSF for fencing along the Bangladesh border; approval for implementing central schemes and the census.

May 20, 2011: Mamata Banerjee

First Cabinet meeting: Decision to return 400 acres to unwilling landowners in Singur November 2000: Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee