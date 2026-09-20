100% US tariff a threat but Indian exporters bet on new markets

The actual impact of the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026 will depend on the tariff rate, product coverage and timing of any duties, industry representatives and experts said.

“Uncertainty over exports to the US has persisted for nearly two years now. It has only fluctuated in intensity over the past few months. The situation remains fluid currently too unless Trump actually imposes tariffs,” Federation of India Export Organizations (FIEO) Director General Ajay Sahai said.

The legislation signed by Trump on Friday gives him the authority to impose tariffs on countries trading with Russia, including India, but does not itself impose a new duty on Indian goods. The final decision on whether to levy tariffs, and their rate and coverage, remains with the US president.

For exporters, the risk is significant given that the US is India’s largest export market. However, some sectors expect India’s growing access to other markets through free trade agreements (FTAs) and efforts to diversify supply chains to cushion the impact.

“While exports to the US may be impacted due to the tariff, we do not expect overall impact on our gem & jewellery exports as new regions have already opened up due to FTAs and more markets are set to open soon with the India-EU FTA,” Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council Chairman Kirit Bhansali said. Gem & jewellery is among top five exports to the US.

India has implemented FTAs with the UK and Oman in this financial year and is likely to implement its pact with New Zealand next month. The India-EU FTA is also expected to be signed in December. Economists, however, said diversification would mitigate rather than fully offset the impact of the shock to exports to the US if Trump imposes steep tariffs. “With the US being India’s largest export destination (approximately 20 per cent of exports), a large hit to US exports can only be mitigated, not completely absorbed,” Emkay Global Chief Economist Madhavi Arora said.

The experience of the previous tariff episode also offers some indication of the potential impact, although the effect could vary depending on the products covered by any new measures. Trump had imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India in August last year, including a 25 per cent punitive tariff linked to New Delhi’s purchase of Russian energy products.

India’s average monthly exports to the US fell to $6.5 billion during the six month-period when the 50 per cent duty remained in place (September 2025 to February 2026), from $8.1 billion in the preceding six months (March 2025 to August 2025).

However, India’s overall exports to the US were broadly stable at $87.31 billion in FY26, compared with $86.51 billion in FY25.

Sahai also pointed to the possibility that some products could be treated differently under the new tariff regime, based on the exemptions seen during the previous episode. Products such as electronic goods and smartphones were exempted from the earlier high tariffs, he said.

“Goods that already attract sector-specific duty like auto products, pharmaceuticals and steel and aluminium, may also not be subject to the new tariffs,” Sahai added.

The actual impact of the latest tariff threat, however, can only be assessed once Washington announces the tariff rates, products covered and implementation timetable, exporters and experts said. A significantly higher tariff imposed under the new legislation would likely result in a material decline in India’s exports to the US, they added.

The potential impact on global petroleum prices could also weigh on Washington’s decision, Sahai said. If tariffs are imposed on India over its purchases of Russian energy products, they could affect global oil prices and, in turn, costs for US consumers. “Trump may consider that as the US mid-term elections are already here,” Sahai said. The development is also being viewed as a potential source of leverage in the ongoing India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement talks.

“It is a blunt and dangerous attempt to pressure India to sign BTA on one-sided terms. India buys Russian oil to secure affordable energy for 1.4 billion people, not to finance war, and these purchases have helped stabilise global supplies and prices,” said Ajay Srivastava, Founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative.

Trump has approved the legislation ahead of the G20 Trade Ministers’ meeting scheduled for September 30 and October 1 in Wisconsin, where India and the US are expected to hold bilateral trade discussions on the sidelines.

New Delhi has maintained that it will proceed with the trade agreement only if Washington ensures a tariff advantage for Indian exporters over competing economies. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has reiterated this position on several occasions.