A beginner's guide to the IIP ahead of the release of the new series

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) is a composite indicator that measures short-term changes in the volume of production of a basket of industrial products during a given period with respect to a chosen base period.

What does it actually measure?

The IIP currently tracks production across three broad sectors — mining and quarrying, manufacturing, and electricity. Together, these cover the organised industrial economy. Manufacturing dominates the index by weight, given its large share of industrial output.

Why does it matter?

The All India IIP is one of the country’s most important high-frequency economic indicators, widely used to measure short-term industrial performance, support policy formulation, aid gross domestic product (GDP) estimation, and guide economic analysis.

As one of the earliest indicators of economic activity available each month, the IIP plays a crucial role in assessing trends in the industrial sector and the broader economy.

More than just a technical statistical measure, the IIP serves as a key barometer for governments, businesses, researchers, and investors to understand the health, momentum, and direction of the Indian economy.

What has changed now?

India is moving from the 2011-12 series to a new IIP series with 2022-23 as the base year. The new series expands the basket to include more products and activities, and also broadens sectoral coverage to include gas supply and water supply, sewerage and waste management. This is the 10th time India has revised the IIP base year since the first series was released with base year 1937.

What is the base year, and why does it matter?

The base year is the reference point against which all production is measured. In any index, the base year is assigned a value of 100. The base year should represent a relatively stable economic period so that comparisons are meaningful. The current series uses 2011-12 as the base year. The new series, being released on June 1, uses 2022-23 instead.

Who compiles it, and how often?