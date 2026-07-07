A new index at the factory gate: Why India's PPI matters beyond inflation

What finally arrived was not one index but a suite of measures, launched alongside the rebasing of the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) to 2022-23. And it is already beginning to change some of the numbers economists and policymakers watch most closely.

The clearest sign came within a fortnight. The PPI has started feeding into the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), and the statistics ministry is now likely preparing to extend its use to the calculation of real gross domestic product — through the deflator that strips price effects out of headline growth. A revised back-series reflecting the change is expected in August this year.

In other words, an index that measures prices at the factory gate is on course to help determine how fast the economy is growing.

Three indices instead of just one

What was launched on June 15 was a set of measures, each designed for a different part of the price chain. The output PPI for goods tracks factory-gate prices; a trial input PPI for goods captures, on an experimental basis, what manufacturers pay for their inputs; and a quarterly services PPI initially covers seven sectors.

The WPI itself — now in its eighth base-year revision since its introduction in wartime 1942 — has received an expanded basket of 957 items, up from 697, with solar, wind and nuclear electricity among the newer additions. It will continue to be published alongside the PPI for five years, giving users a bridge between the old price index and the new.

A demand that goes back to 2003

The June launch was the culmination of an effort that began much earlier. The first formal push came in August 2014, when the government constituted a working group under economist B N Goldar to determine the methodology and data requirements for a PPI in India. The group spent three years on the task and submitted its report in August 2017.

But the debate was older still. N R Bhanumurthy, director of the Madras School of Economics, traces it to the Abhijit Sen Working Group of 2003, which examined the feasibility of a PPI as part of a WPI revision.

“The demand for PPI as a measure of inflation in the country has been there for a long time. It started almost 15-20 years back with the Abhijit Sen committee being formed at that point of time,” he said, noting that limitations in the overall framework for data collection held things back.

Even the Goldar report did not immediately move the needle. P C Mohanan, former acting chairman of the National Statistical Commission (NSC), points to two reasons.

One was the argument that India’s WPI was not all that different from a PPI, and that changing the metric would therefore have little impact. “At the same time, there was also some question mark on the kind of data required for PPI, whether that is practically possible to collect for a large number of items,” he added.

The logjam broke on December 30, 2024, when the government set up an 18-member working group under NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand, with a mandate to finalise both the revised WPI basket and the methodology for the new PPI suite.

What the WPI could never capture

For Bhanumurthy, the significance of the new index lies in what the WPI was never designed to measure.

“Right now, the WPI and CPI only tell you the price build-up from the wholesale market to the retail market. What is required is the price build-up from the production side to the consumption side. That will be possible when we have a producer price index,” he said.

He does not rule out a longer-term rethink either. Once the PPI stabilises, he suggests, there may be a case for examining whether it should sit alongside the CPI in the Reserve Bank of India’s analytical framework.

Early evidence from the IIP suggests that, under the PPI-based methodology, industrial-output growth for one recent year was trimmed by about 130 basis points, while the most recent year was left broadly unchanged.