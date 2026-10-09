A quick guide to GST Council's key decisions on tax and compliance

1. Opportunity to challenge ITC blocking

Taxpayers will get an opportunity to object and seek a personal hearing before ITC is blocked.

Implication: The change adds procedural safeguards to ITC blocking and gives taxpayers a formal opportunity to contest the department's action.

2. Wider availability of blocked ITC

ITC restrictions will be removed for specified expenses including outdoor catering, insurance, telecom towers and certain written-off goods.

Implication: Businesses can recover GST on more inputs, reducing tax cascading and lowering the embedded tax cost

of operations.

3. Better access to export benefits for services

Place-of-supply rules will change for specified services involving goods made available by overseas recipients.

Implication: Indian service providers should find it easier to establish export status and claim associated GST benefits.

4. 90% provisional refund for exporters

Ninety per cent of eligible zero-rated and inverted-duty refund claims will be sanctioned provisionally through risk-based automated processing.

Implication: Exporters should see less working-capital blockage as GST administration shifts from universal scrutiny towards risk-based checks.

5. Accumulated ITC on capital goods and services made refundable

Refunds of accumulated ITC on capital goods and input services will be allowed for specified zero-rated and inverted-duty supplies.

Implication: Businesses can recover GST previously locked into capital expenditure and input services, easing working-capital constraints.

6. E-way bill interceptions to become intelligence-led

Goods vehicles can be intercepted only on specific intelligence with authorisation from an officer of Joint Commissioner rank or above.

Implication: Routine highway checks should decline, reducing transport delays while retaining targeted enforcement against suspicious consignments.

7. No GST confiscation of goods in transit

Confiscation provisions will no longer apply to goods and conveyances while they are in transit.

Implication: Transporters face a less punitive enforcement regime, reducing the risk of disproportionate action against legitimate consignments.

8. GST returns to get a new reconciliation architecture

New electronic statements will reconcile liabilities, RCM payments, ITC reversals and reclaims across GSTR-1, GSTR-3B and GSTR-2B.

Implication: Fewer mismatches should mean fewer notices and intimations, while making ITC claims more traceable across the supply chain.

9. Automatic GST registration expanded

Registration applications will get standardised documents, drop-down options and guided portal filing outside the existing automatic route.

Implication: Fewer applications should be rejected or queried over docum­entation gaps, reducing officer intervention and speeding up registration.

10. GST registration amendments to become largely automatic

Amendments to registration particulars will be automatically accepted, except principal-place-of-business changes outside the automatic route.

Implication: Routine changes can be reflected almost immediately, reducing departmental interface and administrative delays.

11. Small e-commerce sellers get easier interstate registration

Small sellers can use an e-commerce operator's warehouse as their principal place of business in states where they have no physical presence.

Implication: Sellers can enter new states through e-commerce without establishing premises there, lowering the fixed cost of expansion.

12. E-invoicing extended to RCM and imported services

E-invoicing will cover specified domestic RCM supplies from unregistered suppliers and imported services for businesses above ₹5 crore turnover.

Implication: GST will capture more transactions electronically, improving traceability but increasing compliance requirements for larger businesses.

13. Penalty-only appeals get ₹40-crore pre-deposit cap

Pre-deposit for appeals involving only penalties will be capped at ₹40 crore across CGST and SGST/UTGST.

Implication: Large penalty disputes will require less capital to be locked up before taxpayers can pursue appellate remedies.

14. Small B2C businesses may get quarterly payment option

An optional Annual Return Quarterly Payment scheme is proposed for businesses up to ₹5 crore turnover making exclusively B2C supplies.

Implication: Small consumer-facing businesses could eventually move to a lighter compliance cycle, reducing routine filing and payment workload.

15. Waste and scrap transactions moved to RCM

Specified plastic, electronic, tyre and used-cooking-oil waste transactions with unregistered suppliers will move under reverse charge.

Implication: Tax liability shifts to registered buyers, bringing informal scrap transactions into the GST chain while increasing compliance for organised recyclers.