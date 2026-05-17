Act East must be zoned for Northeast: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

What steps have you taken to improve the investment climate in the state?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid special attention to the Northeast, and we have received much support from every department of the Government of India, which wasn’t always the case earlier. We are making efforts to connect with industry, create infrastructure, improve ease of doing business, and have introduced CM Elevate to create a conducive entrepreneurial environment, particularly for the state’s youth, in areas such as green taxis, adventure tourism, polyhouses, cold storage, fish ponds, and more.

Meghalaya is one of the fastest-growing economies in the country and has grown at a consistent rate over the past three to four years, which is good for investor confidence. Its economy has doubled over the last five years, while capital investment has increased fourfold since 2018. The Meghalaya Industrial Promotion Policy has rolled out large incentives for investors. The state’s first information technology (IT) park is already packed, while the upcoming second IT park has also received an overwhelming response from national and global industry leaders. We have focused on attracting investments in half a dozen sectors, including connectivity, IT, food processing, eco-tourism, and aviation.

What are the challenges that Meghalaya faces?

The major challenge has been changing people’s perceptions, and we worked to instil confidence that things can be done in the Northeast. It took time to bring about that change at every level — including the bureaucracy, the people, interstate coordination, and Centre-state relations. Today, I believe that with the work we have done over the past few years, people have confidence.

The country’s biggest semiconductor factory is being built in the Northeast, in Assam, and the country’s biggest football stadium is being built in Meghalaya. The country’s biggest road project is also being constructed across Assam and Meghalaya at a cost of ₹23,000 crore — the Silchar-Shillong 166.8 kilometre (km) greenfield highway project. This change started with the vision of the Prime Minister.

What are your expectations from India’s Act East policy and the improving India-Bangladesh ties after the new government in Dhaka?

On the Act East Policy, I think the question you may be asking is whether we have reached the potential we wanted to achieve. No, we have not. There is a long way to go. When we talk about the Act East Policy, it has to be zoned. You cannot have the same Act East Policy for Meghalaya because, for us, it is effectively an Act South Policy since we work with Bangladesh. Arunachal Pradesh has to Act West because it works with Bhutan, and similarly for other northeastern states. Therefore, each zone has to be further defined to unlock the next level of growth. I think that will happen as we move along. All of

this is obviously dependent on a lot of geopolitics. Entrepreneurship is very crucial. Our people in the Northeast must become more enterprising.

On Bangladesh, we have tried a lot. In November 2019, after I became CM in 2018, I drove my convoy during the Connecting Borders tour and went to Bangladesh by car. I stayed one night in Sylhet and then drove to Dhaka, where I stayed for three nights and met the then PM, youth entrepreneurs, and farmers. I then drove through Bangladesh and entered India at Dalu in the West Garo Hills.

Is there any such plan with Bangladesh now?

Let’s see what the situation will be, with the permission of the Government of India, and obviously factoring in law and order, security, safety, and national concerns. We will have to assess all this before moving ahead. But yes, my thinking remains firm that we have to work with Bangladesh.

What can be done in the short term?

You will need to speak to the Ministry of External Affairs. But the process has started. Dialogues are taking place at the local level. People have started talking and discussing these issues. But we need the final green signal from the government.

For resetting ties, I think it is important to remind everybody of the history of how Bangladesh and India have always worked closely together. Second, normal economic activities, such as border haats and the movement of basic trade that used to take place earlier, should be reactivated. The list is long.

I am a strong advocate of reopening trade routes such as the Hili-Mahendraganj connectivity — Hili in West Bengal connected to Mahendraganj in Meghalaya via Bangladesh. This 80 km stretch can provide a major economic boost for the entire Northeast. Also important is access to the port in Chittagong. I saw the Bangladesh government’s economic plan in 2019, which aimed to connect railways and six-lane highways all the way to the Meghalaya border.

Of course, one has to keep in mind the challenges of infiltration, illegal immigration, and ensuring strong mechanisms are put in place to prevent them.

How do you plan to balance ecology and industry?

The incentives in our new industrial policy are designed in such a way that certain sectors are on the negative list and do not receive incentives, such as mining and forest produce. But we do not stop these activities because we obviously want economic development. We provide additional incentives to sustainable, eco-friendly businesses. These incentives are substantial for companies, including refunds of their entire net state goods and services tax.

Over the past seven years, we have built a strong entrepreneurship programme and organised business plan competitions. We started with 300-400 participants and now receive close to 5,000 participants. We select about 100-200 top ideas and fund them, sometimes with amounts of up to ₹1 crore through interest-free loans, subsidies, and other support. We bring in experts from major institutes to guide them, connect them with technology partners, and help them find buyers. Sixty per cent of the participants in our programme are women.

Are Meghalaya’s debt-to- gross state domestic product (GSDP) ratio and fiscal deficit a concern?

That is completely wrong. If you look at our debt-to-GSDP ratio, we are around the average among states. We are not the lowest, and we are definitely not the highest. We are somewhere in the middle.

Secondly, over the past several years, there has been a lot of discussion about the Centre’s Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme. If you exclude that, our fiscal deficit remains well within the Centre’s prescribed norms.

What is your assessment of the situation in Manipur?

As you are aware, I have worked very closely on the Manipur situation. My party also has a strong presence there. I have visited Manipur extensively, so I understand the complexity of the problem. The trust deficit that has developed will take time to heal.

What the government is trying to ensure first is that violence comes down. Once that happens, there should be peace meetings and dialogue. The public at large — Meiteis, Kukis, and Nagas — is tired and longing for peace. But there are elements creating instability, as seen in the recent incident.