Actions will be needed if shocks get entrenched, says RBI governor Malhotra

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the central bank will consider incoming data for policy actions and will be ready to look through the spike in oil prices. However, he warned that policy action would be needed if the shock from the West Asia conflict becomes entrenched.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the Swiss National Bank and the International Monetary Fund in Switzerland on Tuesday, Malhotra said the government would look at increasing pump prices of petrol and diesel if the war in West Asia lingers on, news agency Bloomberg reported.

“If this is to continue for a longer period of time, it is just a matter of time before the government will pass on some of the price increases,” Malhotra was quoted as saying. Excise duties had been cut while state-run fuel retailers were absorbing the increase in crude prices as the conflict continues, he added.

Pakistan's mediation efforts have been futile so far in ending the conflict, as Iran and the US rejected each other's terms for an agreement to end the war.

India imports 85 per cent of its crude oil requirement, and a sharp rise in crude oil prices will increase imported inflation.

“We have this framework of flexible inflation targeting, but in such times it’s not sufficient,” he said, adding that fiscal coordination becomes critical “if the supply shock is as big as it is”.

Brent crude prices have jumped 45 per cent to $107 per barrel since the West Asia conflict began in late February this year.

The RBI governor’s comments come days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to practise austerity by reducing the use of fossil fuels and refraining from gold purchases to preserve precious foreign exchange reserves. India’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $690.7 billion for the week ended May 1, 2026. Reserves have hovered around the $700 billion mark for almost the last two years as the central bank heavily intervened in the foreign exchange market to curb undue volatility. The Indian rupee has come under pressure following the West Asia conflict, depreciating close to 5 per cent. On Tuesday, the government hiked gold and silver import duties to 15 per cent from 6 per cent to curb imports.

“We are being more and more data-dependent. We are taking it more meeting by meeting,” said the RBI governor. The RBI is being flexible in its approach and is ready to look through the shock if it is transitory, “but if it is entrenched, we need to take action,” Malhotra said.

After lowering the policy repo rate by 125 basis points (bps) in 2025, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI maintained status quo in the February and April policy meetings this year while staying with the lower-for-longer narrative.

The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled for June 3-5, and the decision will be announced on June 5.

India’s inflation edged up to 3.48 per cent in April from 3.40 per cent in March, coming in lower than expected as the government absorbed higher crude costs. The RBI has projected consumer price index (CPI) inflation for 2026-27 at 4.6 per cent and real gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 6.9 per cent.