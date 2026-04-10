ADB ups India FY27 growth forecast to 7.3% on reforms, trade deals

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday raised its forecast for India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth in FY27 by 80 basis points to 7.3 per cent, compared to the December estimate of 6.5 per cent, citing reforms, a trade agreement with Europe, and anticipated government salary hikes that should bolster household spending in a resilient economy.

India is expected to remain one of the fastest-growing major economies, supported by strong private consumption, public infrastructure spending, and improving corporate balance sheets, the multilateral lender said in its April 2026 Asian Development Outlook.

However, it cautioned that geopolitical tensions, such as the Iran war, pose downside risks through higher energy prices, tighter financial conditions, and weaker external demand.

“Growth in FY2027 improves markedly as domestic demand strengthens due to hikes in salaries/ pensions of government employees and an uptick in investment benefitting from key regulatory reforms. External demand is expected to strengthen as the benefits from the trade deal with the European Union boost exports,” the report said.

The revised forecast underscored sustained momentum from private consumption, public infrastructure spending, and improving corporate balance sheets despite external pressures like elevated oil prices from the West Asia conflict.

India’s FY26 growth is estimated at 6.9 per cent, down from 7.2 per cent projected in December 2025 as global headwinds and fading export momentum weigh on activity.

The FY27 upgrade underscores confidence in easing monetary conditions, including 125 basis points of Reserve Bank of India policy rate cuts delivered in 2025 to stimulate credit expansion and consumer durables spending. Private consumption, a key pillar, is expected to normalise after last year’s tax-cut boost, though food and petroleum inflation may moderate gains.

On inflation, ADB said prices are forecast to rise to 4.5 per cent in FY26 before easing to 4.0 per cent in FY27, pressured by higher crude and gas imports, a softer rupee, and demand from salary-pension revisions for central government employees.

India’s current account deficit is projected to widen moderately in FY26 due to pricier energy imports and slower West Asia remittances. It is expected to narrow in FY27 as oil prices stabilise and export gains emerge, buffered by $728.5 billion in foreign exchange reserves.

“The impetus to consumption from the hike in salaries and pensions of central government workers would add to inflationary pressure in FY27, but this effect will be tempered by lower expected crude oil prices. Inflation is thus forecast to decline to 4.0 per cent in FY27,” said the ADB.

A prolonged West Asia conflict could spike oil costs, disrupt supply chains, curb remittances, and dent growth through higher inflation and external imbalances, said the report. Still, India’s services sector (up 9.0 per cent in FY25) and manufacturing rebound provide broad-based support.