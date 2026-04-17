After a delay, govt notifies 17 banks to import gold until March 2029
Govt clears 17 banks to import gold, silver till 2029 after delay, easing supply concerns ahead of Akshaya Tritiya and stabilising bullion markets
Subrata Panda Mumbai
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The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Friday issued a notification permitting 15 major banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), to import gold and silver. The list of banks, as authorised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will be valid from April 2026 to March 2029. Additionally, Union Bank of India and Sberbank have been permitted to import only gold during the same period.
Topics : DGFT Gold Import RBI