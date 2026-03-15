Allow SEZ goods domestic access at FTA-level duties, industry tells govt

The rationale behind the request is allowing fair access to sell in the domestic market at a comparable rate with regard to China or FTA partner nations. In fact, global investors who have set up manufacturing units in Indian SEZs end up paying full customs duties on supplies to the Indian market, while the same items can be imported from foreign countries at zero or concessional duty – at times even from the investors’ own factories located in other countries. The easier access will not only encourage local manufacturing but also remove disadvantages for SEZ units.

ALSO READ: Taiwan reports large-scale Chinese military aircraft presence after lull The industry has also requested the government to allow SEZ units to sell in the domestic market for labour-intensive sectors, such as textiles, leather and footwear, as well as in strategic areas including defence, space and high-technology supplies to government agencies – after reversing duties on imported inputs.

A written submission has been made by the Export Promotion Council for EOUs and SEZs (EPCES) to the finance and the commerce and industry ministries earlier this month following the Union Budget’s February 1 announcement to allow the sale of goods from the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to the rest of the country at a concessional duty.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a one-time measure to allow eligible manufacturing units in SEZs to sell their goods in the domestic market at a ‘concessional duty’. However, the quantity of such sales will be limited to a certain proportion of their exports. This will ensure that adequate safeguards are in place and units operating in the domestic tariff area (DTA) are not at a disadvantage.

The move, once implemented, will help units in SEZs to utilise idle capacity, considering the unpredictability of the export market and the adverse impact on demand.

ALSO READ: India gains most from US nod to Russian oil imports, but concerns remain “Necessary regulatory changes will be undertaken to operationalise these measures while ensuring a level-playing field for the units working in the DTA,” she had said.

The suggestions made by EPCES are regarding the implementation of this Budget announcement and came amid concerns that a product-specific concessional duty structure may create complexities and hurt the government’s priority towards ease of doing business.

The export promotion council has argued that SEZ regulations in all major countries, including China, the United States, the United Kingdom (UK) and Indonesia, have a standard provision that allows access to the domestic market on reversal of duty benefits taken on inputs consumed in the finished goods supplied to the domestic market. Manufacturers are also given additional flexibility to pay customs duties at the finished goods rate if it is advantageous to them.