Friday, July 24, 2026 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Allowing Chinese firms in power bids to address supply gap: CEA official

Allowing Chinese firms in power bids to address supply gap: CEA official

CEA said the decision to allow four Chinese power equipment manufacturers to bid for projects was taken consciously to ease supply constraints in critical equipment

| Image: Bloomberg

| Image: Bloomberg

Nandini Keshari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 2:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The decision to allow four Chinese companies to participate in power project tenders has been taken very consciously, said V K Singh, member (Power Systems), Central Electricity Authority (CEA), while addressing the second edition of the Bharat Green Hydrogen Summit 2026, organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).
 
"Recently, the government has taken a key decision. We have allowed certain Chinese companies to participate in tenders so that our requirement for transformers, bushings and other critical materials can be met. And this decision has been taken very consciously," said Singh.
 
He added that the country is facing supply-chain constraints, including limited domestic availability of specialised materials such as cold-rolled grain-oriented (CRGO) steel and bushings. He also said that the CEA is holding meetings with the Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA).
 
 
"We have analysed our production capacity. We will be self-sufficient in our CRGO production once JSW JFE Steel Limited (a joint venture of JSW Steel and Japan's JFE Steel) comes on stream in 2027.
 
The company is investing₹5,845 crore to ramp up its CRGO capacity to 350,000 tonnes per annum by FY28. In 10 to 12 months, it is expected that the supply gap will be reduced. At the same time, the cost of transformers and other equipment will also come down," he said.
 
Last month, the government allowed four Chinese power equipment manufacturers with production facilities in India to participate in government tenders for critical power projects.
 
According to a finance ministry order dated June 24, the exemption applies to TBEA Energy, Nanjing Electric India, New Northeast Electric India and Taikai Electric (India). The exemption will remain valid for two years from the date of issuance, according to the order.
 

More From This Section

Finance Minister Manmohan Singh giving a TV interview soon after presenting the Union Budget for 1991-92 (Photo: PIB)

Half a lifetime after the 1991 reforms: Lotuses bloom in muddy waterspremium

collateral-free export

US slaps 10% tariff on India under Sec 301 probe linked to forced labour

PMI

July Flash PMI falls to 54.3 as private sector growth slows to 3-year low

World Trade Organisation, WTO

Quality control orders intended to achieve policy objectives: India at WTO

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump imposes 10% tariff on Indian goods over forced labour concerns

Topics : Central Electricity Authority

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCabinet meeting on Paper LeakQ1 Results TidaySonam Wanchuk Ends Hunger StrikeSBI Funds Management Share DDA Housing Scheme 2026Jana Nayagan OTT ReleaseUpcoming Q1 ResultsStock Market Crash Today Reason