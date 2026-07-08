Alphabet-led project drives 44% jump in India's foreign investment: UN

By Anup Roy

Foreign direct investment in India surged in 2025, driven largely by Alphabet Inc.’s data center project, though a decline in greenfield investments signaled a weaker investment outlook, according to the United Nations’ trade agency.

Total FDI rose 44% to $39 billion last year, UN Trade and Development said in its annual World Investment Report released Tuesday. The increase was led by the $14.5 billion Alphabet project and Polish developer Hynfra’s $4 billion green hydrogen investment, both in Andhra Pradesh, a state governed by a key ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The figures suggest the foreign inflows were driven by a handful of large projects rather than broad-based corporate spending. Domestic private investment, critical for joint ventures with foreign partners, has remained subdued, while India has lagged other markets in attracting AI-related investment.

The UN data showed that the value of announced greenfield projects fell about 33% in 2025 to roughly $74 billion from more than $111 billion a year earlier, while the number of projects edged lower.

The weakness was most evident in manufacturing, where the value of announced investments more than halved to $27 billion from about $65 billion in 2024. The decline was steepest in capital-intensive industries, although the number of projects fell only modestly, suggesting companies scaled back project sizes rather than canceled investments.

Electronics remained one of the largest manufacturing segments by both investment value and project count, despite retreating from its 2024 peak.

Services proved more resilient with greenfield investment exceeding manufacturing as companies continued expanding their digital infrastructure. Financial services also saw renewed investment activity.

Amazon.com Inc. last month committed an additional $13 billion to expand its planned investments in India, including AI and cloud infrastructure, signaling growing interest in the country’s digital economy.

India’s policy framework remains focused on advanced manufacturing, infrastructure and deeper integration into global value chains, UNCTAD said. “Tariff uncertainty, supply chain realignment and weaker global investment sentiment are affecting the scale of new manufacturing and infrastructure commitments.”