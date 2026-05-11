N Chandrababu Naidu seeks investments in Andhra's aerospace sector

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday invited industry to invest in the state’s emerging aerospace sector, urged people to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for using energy judiciously and adopt it as a “national mission”, and detailed his government’s plans to encourage couples to have more children to arrest the declining fertility rate.

Addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)’s Annual Business Summit 2026, Naidu said the current geopolitical situation is a reminder for the country to focus on self-reliance and resource conservation. Recalling his tenure as undivided Andhra Pradesh’s chief minister (CM) in the late 1990s, Naidu said he introduced power sector reforms between 1998 and 1999 and achieved significant results in electricity generation and supply, but it cost him politically and contributed to his electoral defeat in 2004 as people at the time did not fully accept the changes.

The CM urged industries to generate their own power within factory premises. He said every household, agricultural pump set, factory, and commercial complex should focus on power generation to reduce dependence on external energy sources. He said work-from-home has become a practical solution. The 76-year-old Andhra leader appealed to the gathering to embrace the PM’s call as a national mission. Naidu said every crisis creates new opportunities and asserted that after overcoming the current global challenges, India would emerge stronger and become “unstoppable” on the global stage.

Naidu, whose government will complete two years in office next month on June 12, said that in the last 23 months, Andhra Pradesh has attracted ₹23 trillion worth of investment, which will generate 2.3 million jobs. “We are number two in attracting investments, but my aim is to make Andhra Pradesh number one in this respect by some distance,” Naidu said.

The Andhra CM shared his government’s successes in energy generation, especially renewable energy. He said Andhra Pradesh is aiming to generate 150 GW, and work is already under way for 90 GW. He also mentioned recent investments by Google, Reliance and others in setting up data centres. He said over the next few years, the tariff per unit of power will be reduced in Andhra Pradesh by ₹1.20, and the state had already cut the tariff by 30 paise last year and will implement a matching cut this year.

The CM said his government has transitioned from improving ease of doing business to achieving speed of doing business. He spoke about the futuristic cities coming up in the state, including Amaravati, progress in quantum computing, the Visakhapatnam economic region, and the government’s efforts at encouraging entrepreneurship on the mantra of ‘one family, one entrepreneur’. Naidu said the state has a total fertility rate of 1.5, which is lower than the national average of two and the replacement level of 2.1. The state government has rolled out a scheme under which it offers ₹30,000 for the birth of the third child and ₹40,000 for the birth of the fourth child to couples.

The Andhra CM hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s election victory in West Bengal. He said there was a time when it was said that what Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow, but for the last five decades Bengal had “stopped moving forward”.

“Now, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, you are going to see a different Bengal. This will unlock Bengal’s potential,” Naidu said. The 76-year-old leader said that the PM’s ability is that he is not only a reformer, but also always a winner in elections. “Both have to go together. If both go together there is no defeat for entrepreneurs,” the Andhra CM, whose government will complete two years in office next month on June 12, said.

Naidu will inaugurate an aircraft integration and flight-testing complex by the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) at Puttaparthi in Sri Sathya Sai district on Friday, which is coming up at an investment of ₹15,000 crore and is expected to play a critical role in advancing the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and future indigenous combat aircraft and unmanned aerial systems programmes of the country. Naidu said the eventual investment is expected to be ₹1-2 trillion and asked industry to invest in the state’s aerospace sector in Puttaparthi, which is located 150 km from Bengaluru.

Naidu said India stood at an inflexion point similar to the early 1990s, when it unveiled economic reforms. He said artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, clean energy, advanced manufacturing and intelligent logistics will drive the next phase of economic growth. He said countries that integrate technology, talent, and manufacturing ecosystems will define the next global growth. The future will belong to those societies where government, industry and academia innovate together, he said.