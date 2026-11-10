Andhra Pradesh sees 74% conversion of ₹22.6 trillion investment proposals

Andhra Pradesh has converted 526 of the 714 investment projects received since June 2024, achieving a conversion rate of nearly 74 per cent by project count. The converted projects represent investments worth ₹17.2 trillion, accounting for approximately 76 per cent of the state's total investment pipeline of ₹22.6 trillion, with an overall employment potential of 19.3 lakh jobs, said a government statement on Tuesday.

The progress reflects the state government's emphasis on translating investment commitments into projects on the ground, as Andhra Pradesh prepares to host the 31st CII Partnership Summit on November 12 and 13 in Visakhapatnam.

The two-day global summit, themed "Navigating the New World Order: Trade, Technology, Trust and Thought Leadership," is expected to bring together representatives from 58 countries, including overseas ministers, international speakers, global investors and leading industry representatives.

Leading corporate groups and industry representatives, including Bharat Forge, Kia, ReNew, RPSG Group and GMR, are among the prominent names expected to participate at the summit.

Investment Pipeline Reaches ₹22.6 trillion

Of the 714 projects in the state's investment pipeline, 526 projects involving investments worth ₹17.2 lakh crore have been converted. The remaining 188 projects, worth ₹5.4 trillion, are at various stages of consideration and conversion, the statement added.

Further, 303 projects involving investments of ₹7.1 trillion, with an employment potential of 7.7 lakh jobs, have either been grounded or are scheduled for grounding.

The state government has introduced a project-wise monitoring mechanism to track investments through approvals, groundbreaking, construction and eventual production, with a focus on ensuring that commitments translate into industrial activity and employment.

Major Industrial Investments Across Key Sectors

As Andhra Pradesh prepares to host the 31st CII Partnership Summit, the state is highlighting its expanding industrial investment portfolio, with major projects across steel, green hydrogen, renewable energy, petrochemicals, aviation, electronics, automobiles and advanced technology infrastructure.

In the technology sector, Google's proposed $15 billion AI hub and subsea cable landing ecosystem in the Visakhapatnam region, alongside Reliance's proposed ₹1.08 trillion AI data-centre cluster near Bhogapuram, are expected to strengthen Andhra Pradesh's digital infrastructure ambitions.

Complementing these investments, the state is developing Amaravati Quantum Valley, Space City near Sriharikota and Drone City at Orvakal, creating an ecosystem for emerging technologies and future industries.

Five Regional Conferences Generate ₹85,561 crore in Investments

As part of its decentralised investment promotion strategy, the government organised five regional investment conferences across Andhra Pradesh in October 2026.

Together, these conferences generated 195 MoUs worth ₹85,561.42 crore, with the potential to create 1,56,241 jobs. Additionally, 68 projects worth ₹5,714.06 crore were grounded or inaugurated, carrying an employment potential of 13,488 jobs.

The conferences focused on region-specific industrial opportunities: Visakhapatnam on AI, data centres, fintech and semiconductors; Kakinada on maritime industries, shipbuilding, blue economy and green hydrogen; Amaravati on capital city development and quantum technology; Ananthapuramu on aerospace, defence, automobiles and horticulture; and Tirupati on electronics, automotive components, tourism and space technology.

The state's investment momentum is also reflected in independent assessments. According to a Bank of Baroda study, Andhra Pradesh accounted for approximately 25 per cent of India's fresh investment proposals during the first nine months of FY26.

Projects Today data reported by Business Standard indicated that the state improved its position from ninth to second in fresh investment proposals, with investments reaching approximately ₹8.95 lakh crore in FY26.

Foreign direct investment also increased from $92 million in FY24 to over $600 million in FY26.