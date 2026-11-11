Andhra Pradesh targets ₹10 trillion investment commitments at CII summit

The Andhra University Engineering College Ground in Visakhapatnam is all set to host the 31st CII Partnership Summit 2026, which begins on Thursday. The two-day event, according to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), is expected to attract investments amounting to around ₹10 trillion.

Large hoardings could be seen across the city inviting guests to the mega event, while streets were also being beautified. Jointly organised by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the summit centres on the theme “Navigating Change: Technology, Trust and Trade – Leading the Way in a New World Order”. It is expected to bring together representatives from 58 countries, including overseas ministers, international speakers, global investors, leading industry representatives and around 3,800 delegates.

Leading corporate groups and industry representatives, including Bharat Forge, Kia, ReNew, RPSG Group and GMR, are among the prominent names expected to participate in the summit. The summit will feature sessions on global trade and investment, geoeconomics, talent and mobility, clean energy, technology and agriculture. TDP Rajya Sabha MP Chintakayala Vijay told the media that the Andhra Pradesh government may secure investments of around ₹10 trillion as part of the summit.

The state government's investment strategy is closely aligned with its ambitious mission of creating two million employment opportunities through public and private sector initiatives. The focus is on attracting investments into employment-intensive industries while strengthening education, skill development, innovation and entrepreneurship. Expanding technology companies, manufacturing facilities, MSMEs and global industrial partnerships are expected to create new opportunities for the state's youth.

The event comes amid the state's investment momentum, which is also reflected in independent assessments. According to a Bank of Baroda study, Andhra Pradesh accounted for approximately 25 per cent of India's fresh investment proposals during the first nine months of FY2025-26.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) also increased from $92 million in FY2023-24 to over $600 million in FY2025-26. The government attributes this growing investor interest to policy stability, infrastructure development, investor facilitation and its 3Ps approach — Predictability, Pace and Partnership — supported by the Speed of Doing Business framework.

As part of its decentralised investment promotion strategy, the government organised five regional investment conferences across Andhra Pradesh in October 2026.

Together, these conferences generated 195 MoUs worth ₹85,561.42 crore, with the potential to create 156,241 jobs. Additionally, 68 projects worth ₹5,714.06 crore were grounded or inaugurated, carrying an employment potential of 13,488 jobs. The conferences focused on region-specific industrial opportunities: Visakhapatnam on AI, data centres, fintech and semiconductors; Kakinada on maritime industries, shipbuilding, blue economy and green hydrogen; Amaravati on capital city development and quantum technology; Ananthapuramu on aerospace, defence, automobiles and horticulture; and Tirupati on electronics, automotive components, tourism and space technology.