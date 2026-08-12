Andhra Pradesh tops job, SHG targets but badly trails on housing and roads

Andhra Pradesh overshot its employment and self-help group targets under the Twenty Point Programme (TPP) in 2025-26 but fell well short on rural housing, road construction and afforestation, according to data placed before the Lok Sabha by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) on Wednesday.

On the jobs front, Andhra Pradesh generated 1,859 lakh person-days of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), narrowly exceeding its target of 1,850 lakh, with wages of over ₹4.95 lakh disbursed in cash.

The state also outperformed on rural livelihoods, promoting 3,115 self-help groups against a target of 2,500 and channelling a cumulative investment fund to 3,106 groups against a target of 2,350. The gains, however, were offset by steep shortfalls in physical infrastructure. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Grameen (PMAY-G), the state built 14,776 rural houses against a target of 42,355, not even reaching the halfway mark, at 35 per cent. The shortfall was even wider in urban housing, where 88,849 economically weaker section (EWS) units were completed against a target of 476,739, less than a fifth of the goal. Rural road construction under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) reached 484.44 km against a target of 1,404.37 km, or about 34 per cent.

TPP is a Government of India initiative aimed at eradicating poverty and improving the quality of life of the poor and underprivileged, particularly in rural areas. It was first launched in 1975 and has been restructured three times since — in 1982, 1986 and 2006 — with the current version, known as TPP-2006, becoming operational on April 1, 2007.

The three other states mentioned in the reply — Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh — were reported mostly without prescribed targets for the poverty-alleviation indicators.

Bihar led on MGNREGS, with 223.23 lakh job cards issued and 1,467.91 lakh person-days generated, ahead of Uttar Pradesh (174.33 lakh cards; 1,410.79 lakh person-days) and Madhya Pradesh (97.84 lakh cards; 1,128.33 lakh person-days). Bihar also promoted the most self-help groups, at 984,022, compared with the other two states in FY26.

In a separate reply, the ministry presented data from the Time Use Survey (TUS) 2024 that laid bare a stark gender divide in unpaid work. At the all-India rural level, women spent an average of 238 minutes a day on unpaid domestic services for their households, against just 23 minutes for men. On unpaid caregiving for household members, women averaged 47 minutes against 14 minutes for men.

Taken together, rural women put in about 285 minutes — nearly five hours — of unpaid domestic and care work every day, against roughly 37 minutes for men.

The pattern reverses for paid work: Men averaged 273 minutes a day on employment and related activities, while women managed only 70. The survey was the second nationwide exercise after 2019 and was conducted between January and December 2024.

“The primary objective of the Time Use Survey (TUS) is to measure participation of men and women in paid and unpaid activities. The Time Use Survey (TUS) does not capture the unpaid labour performed by rural women in activities such as agricultural and allied works, animal husbandry and fodder collection,” the reply noted.