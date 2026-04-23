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Home / Economy / News / April composite PMI rises to 58.3 as demand pushes manufacturing growth

April composite PMI rises to 58.3 as demand pushes manufacturing growth

The flash manufacturing PMI stood at 55.9 compared to 53.9 in March, while the services PMI came in at 57.9 versus 57.5 earlier

PMI

PMI(Photo: Shutterstock)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 10:41 AM IST

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India’s private sector activity expanded at a faster pace in April, with the HSBC Flash India Composite PMI Output Index rising to 58.3 from 57.0 in March, according to data compiled by S&P Global. 
The flash manufacturing PMI stood at 55.9 compared to 53.9 in March, while the services PMI came in at 57.9 versus 57.5 earlier.
  

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Topics : Manufacturing PMI Services PMI PMI India Services PMI April manufacturing PMI BS Web Reports

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 10:41 AM IST

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