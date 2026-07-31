India's fiscal ​deficit in April-June stood at 3.1 trillion rupees, ??or 18.2% of the estimate for the financial year ending March 31, government ‌data showed ​on Friday.

The deficit ​in the same period last ​year stood at 2.8 trillion rupees.

India has set the fiscal deficit target for fiscal 2027 ​at 4.3% of the GDP, or ‌16.96 trillion rupees.

Net tax receipts ​stood at 6.4 trillion rupees, compared with 5.4 trillion rupees a year ‌ago.

Non-tax ​revenue was at ‌3.8 trillion rupees, compared with 3.7 ‌trillion ??rupees a year ago.

​Total government expenditure came to 13.6 trillion rupees, compared with ​12.2 trillion rupees a year earlier.

Capital expenditure, ‌or spending on building physical infrastructure, stood ‌at 3.4 trillion rupees against 2.75 trillion rupees a year ago.