April wholesale inflation skyrockets to 8.3% on massive jump in fuel prices

India’s wholesale price inflation rose sharply to a 42-month high of 8.3 per cent in April 2026 from 3.88 per cent in March, driven mainly by a steep rise in fuel and energy prices, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation was pushed higher by rising prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, basic metals and other manufactured products.

According to the data, the fuel and power category recorded the highest inflation among major groups at 24.71 per cent in April, compared with 1.05 per cent in March. The index for the segment rose 18.22 per cent month-on-month, mainly due to higher prices of mineral oils.

Crude oil, petrol and diesel prices rise sharply

Within the fuel basket, crude petroleum and natural gas inflation surged to 67.18 per cent year-on-year in April. Crude petroleum alone recorded inflation of 88.06 per cent.

Petrol inflation stood at 32.40 per cent, while high-speed diesel (HSD) inflation came in at 25.19 per cent during the month. LPG prices also rose, with inflation at 10.92 per cent.

The overall fuel and power index increased to 181.7 in April from 153.7 in March.

Manufactured products inflation edges up

Inflation in manufactured products, which have the highest weight in the WPI basket, rose to 4.62 per cent in April from 3.39 per cent in March.

The government said 21 out of 22 manufacturing groups saw a month-on-month increase in prices. Major contributors included basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, textiles, food products and machinery and equipment.

Among manufacturing segments, textiles inflation accelerated to 7.30 per cent, while chemicals and chemical products inflation rose to 5.09 per cent. Basic metals inflation stood at 7 per cent.

Food inflation remains moderate

The WPI food index inflation increased slightly to 2.31 per cent in April from 1.85 per cent in March.

Food articles inflation stood at 1.98 per cent. Prices of fruits, eggs, meat and fish, milk and vegetables rose during the month.

However, some food items continued to show negative inflation. Onion inflation remained in negative territory at -26.45 per cent, while potato inflation was at -30.04 per cent. Pulses inflation also stayed negative at -4.03 per cent.

On a month-on-month basis, overall WPI inflation rose 3.86 per cent in April compared with March, higher than the 1.52 per cent increase recorded in March.