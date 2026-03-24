Archaic tree-felling laws, policy gaps curb India's agroforestry potential

Moreover, its reliance on imports of wood and wood products to meet domestic demand will continue to rise, harming the domestic sector.

Why does agroforestry hold significant potential in India? Industry estimates suggest that India’s wood economy, estimated at $15 billion–$20 billion, relies heavily on farmers, who supply nearly 80 per cent of domestic demand.

But, with growing demand and increasing regulation, this reliance is gradually declining. India already imports around $7 billion worth of wood and wood-based products annually, with such imports seeing 13–15 per cent annual growth.

“There is 18 per cent GST on wood that is harvested from a farmer's field in Haryana and there is zero per cent duty on wood that is imported from Indonesia. This is a travesty. If I grow, I have to pay 18 per cent tax but if some farmer in Indonesia grows, he is totally exempt from that,” said Manoj Dabas, country director of the Centre for International Forestry Research (Cifor) and the International Centre for Research in Agroforestry (Icraf).

Dabas pointed out that the growing reliance on imported wood products carries hidden ecological costs, since imported timber embodies years of ecosystem services — carbon sequestration, soil conservation, and biodiversity support — that accrue to exporting countries, while India receives only the final processed log.

Dabas argued that a clear distinction between forest conservation and farm forestry is crucial. With natural forests protected, expanding tree cover on agricultural land becomes the primary pathway for increasing wood supply, enhancing carbon sinks, and meeting climate commitments.

“Our imports of wood and wood products are rising at about 15 per cent per annum. That’s not a situation India can afford. We are too big a country to be dependent on others for our large and growing requirements of wood,” he said.

Proponents of changes to the law argue that with the right policy mix, India can not only bridge the 20 per cent supply gap but also emerge as a net exporter.

“Remember, even now, 80 per cent of wood that India consumes is produced by farmers. So if it was not viable, they wouldn't have produced it. If we can produce 80 per cent of our needs, we can also produce 160 per cent of our needs and export the 60 per cent to the rest of the world,” Dabas said.

However, this will require overcoming what experts such as Dabas describe as a regulatory “colonial hangover” — where restrictions designed for forest exploitation continue to govern farm-grown trees.

“Earlier, India's central province teak used to be the most prime variety across the world. Today, we don't produce much because most of the felling has been banned by the Supreme Court in forest areas. Similarly, we were the production powerhouse for sandalwood. Today, we import sandalwood from Australia because in our country, cutting sandalwood was prohibited and made illegal. So, people stopped planting sandalwood. And Australia seized the opportunity and today they export sandalwood oil and sandalwood to the country," pointed out Dabas. "Similarly, Brazil seized the opportunity. They took teak provenances from India, planted them in Brazil and now they export teak to us so we have shot ourselves in the foot repeatedly in this area because of our short-sightedness and the fact that we specialise in throwing the baby out with the bathwater so far as agroforestry is concerned.”

What regulatory changes are needed in the Forest Conservation Act? Several experts and commentators argue that the time has come for a calibrated tweaking of the all-encompassing Forest Conservation Act to enable the agroforestry sector to grow so that import dependency can be reduced.

“The Forest Conservation Act (FCA) is an excellent piece of legislation, so to speak. However, its mindless application on non-forest lands creates problems. Now time has come to tweak the way FCA is applied to non-forest tree populations so that India can meet its full wood production potential,” Dabas said.

He suggested that certain provisions of the FCA should be reconsidered, such as those that discourage planting by farmers by disallowing harvesting of trees existing on private lands unless a cumbersome process for permission is followed.

Citing an example of how administrative hurdles are harming the growth of the agroforestry sector, Dabas referred to trees such as teak, sandalwood, mahogany, and red sanders, which attract numerous restrictions on felling because they also exist in natural forest areas.

“And the forest department's feeling is that if we allow their cutting without too many restrictions, people will chop off natural forests also. That is like throwing out the baby with the bathwater. Because I cannot guard my house, I go and lock my neighbour's door also. So, that is incorrect. Those policies need to be reviewed so that India can again acquire its leadership in hardwood,” Dabas said.

What is the growth outlook for India’s agroforestry sector? Reports show that the plywood industry in India is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.60 per cent, while the paper and pulp industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4 per cent.

The wooden furniture industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6 per cent, presenting opportunities for timber aggregators and suppliers. Meanwhile, the pulp and extractors segment of the food processing industry, which extracts from fruits like amla and custard apple, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4 per cent. The rapidly growing ice cream market (17.23 per cent projected CAGR) provides significant opportunities for custard apple pulp processors, reports point out.

What is agroforestry and how does it work? Agroforestry — often misunderstood as forestry on farmland — refers to the practice of integrating trees with crops, either as standalone plantations, intercropped systems, or along field boundaries.

Farmers typically grow commercially valuable species such as eucalyptus, poplar, casuarina, bamboo, and acacia for wood-based uses ranging from paper and plywood to construction timber. A handful of such species account for nearly 90 per cent of plantation activity, largely due to shorter harvest cycles and fewer regulatory constraints.

Horticulture also involves a large number of trees like mango, guava, and amla, among others. But the primary objective is to produce fruit, with wood being an end-of-life by-product. Agroforestry, thus, is commonly perceived as producing wood for various uses from paper to poles to construction timber.

So far, only three states — Assam, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu — have formally notified their agroforestry policies, while Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh are at advanced stages of finalising theirs. Haryana has announced that a state agroforestry policy will be unveiled in the coming year, while Uttar Pradesh has been attempting to frame one for over four years.

At the national level, India has had a national agroforestry policy since 2014, but the sector has struggled to scale up.

A key reason is institutional fragmentation: while the agriculture ministry focuses on cereals and oilseeds, tree crops remain outside its core priorities. The environment and forest departments, on the other hand, largely limit their role to distributing seedlings without supporting farmers through the value chain. As a result, a separate policy on agroforestry has fallen through the gap.

What should an ideal agroforestry policy include? Dabas said a robust state agroforestry policy must cover the entire value chain — from seed to market — rather than merely easing plantation norms. At the first level of this value chain is the quality of planting material.

“Unlike agriculture, which benefits from extensive research networks and coordinated crop programmes, tree farming suffers from weak R&D. As a result, productivity remains significantly below global benchmarks. For instance, yields from eucalyptus plantations in countries like Brazil are estimated to be more than double those in India. Bridging this gap through better genetics, nurseries, and research support is seen as critical,” Dabas said.

Policies, too, must “rationalise regulations governing harvesting and transport”, he added.

While many fast-growing species are now exempt from felling and transit permits, enabling quicker turnover, this has inadvertently skewed agroforestry towards short-rotation crops.

Long-rotation, high-value species such as teak, sandalwood, and mahogany remain subject to onerous permissions, discouraging farmers from committing land for decades-long investments.

A more enabling framework that leverages digital tools for traceability and compliance can replace legacy systems rooted in colonial-era controls, stakeholders argue.

Technology now allows geo-tagging of trees and end-to-end tracking from farm to processing units, reducing the need for manual approvals.

A viable policy must also catalyse “downstream value addition and industrial demand”, said Dabas.

“India’s wood-based manufacturing sector remains constrained by inconsistent supply of farm-grown timber. This creates a chicken-and-egg problem: farmers hesitate to plant trees without assured markets, while industry is reluctant to expand without reliable raw material. Scaling up domestic processing capacity — from plywood to engineered wood — can help stabilise demand and improve price discovery,” he said.

The trade regime, too, needs alignment with domestic priorities. India currently allows wood imports under relatively liberal conditions, even as domestic producers face taxes and regulatory costs. This asymmetry suppresses farm-gate prices and disincentivises tree cultivation.

Another aspect of agroforestry that needs to be addressed is that it should be integrated into extension systems and farmer training programmes.

Unlike seasonal crops, trees require long-term management but offer flexibility in harvesting. Farmers can choose when to cut based on market conditions or financial needs, making tree-based systems a potential buffer against income volatility. However, realising this potential requires advisory support on species selection, spacing, soil management, and market linkages.