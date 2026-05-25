As Strait of Hormuz fears grow, Canada makes an energy pitch to India

Canadian PM Mark Carney's March 2026 visit produced a 62-paragraph joint statement, a CAD 2.6 billion uranium deal and CEPA Terms of Reference. What does the relationship feel like now versus when you landed last August? And is there a risk this momentum is too PM-visit-dependent?

I think it's possible that between Canada and India, there are no other two countries where there is so much potential and so little has been fulfilled.

We've turned the dial 180 degrees, but we're not resetting the relationship, we're building a new relationship.

Prime Minister Carney has said we are going to diversify our partnerships because of the uncertainty with the U.S., uncertainty on trade and across the board.

It happens that the push of the difficulties with the U.S. works quite nicely with the pull of India.

If you look at energy, you mentioned the $2.6 billion deal on uranium. We're the second or third largest producer of uranium.

You want to go from 8 gigawatts of nuclear-produced clean energy, to 100. Well, we have the uranium and technology for that.

Then we have enormous oil reserves. We're the fourth biggest oil reserves in the world, the fifth in LNG, the fifth in LPG, but we've sold you practically nothing. We have no interaction with you on those.

We're building the infrastructure on the West Coast of Canada that will allow us to change from just selling to the U.S. to also selling to Asia and India in particular.

That matches very nicely with not only your growing energy, but also the effects of the Gulf War. No one wants to be too dependent on one market or on one supplier.

We're also going to be spending $500 billion extra between now and 2035 in terms of defence spending.

We need a partner like India that we can look at cooperation, procurement and joint ventures.

Five percent of the Canadian population originally came from India. We have 400,000 Indian students in Canada — more than all of Europe, the UK, and Australia put together, more than in the United States.

The relationship is not dependent just on the PM or a joint statement.

I think there's a lot of interest on both sides in building something much deeper and broader than we've ever had before.

I think it's possible that between Canada and India, there are no other two countries where there is so much potential and so little has been fulfilled.

We've turned the dial 180 degrees, but we're not resetting the relationship, we're building a new relationship.

Prime Minister Carney has said we are going to diversify our partnerships because of the uncertainty with the U.S., uncertainty on trade and across the board.

It happens that the push of the difficulties with the U.S. works quite nicely with the pull of India.

If you look at energy, you mentioned the $2.6 billion deal on uranium. We're the second or third largest producer of uranium.

You want to go from 8 gigawatts of nuclear-produced clean energy, to 100. Well, we have the uranium and technology for that.

Then we have enormous oil reserves. We're the fourth biggest oil reserves in the world, the fifth in LNG, the fifth in LPG, but we've sold you practically nothing. We have no interaction with you on those.

We're building the infrastructure on the West Coast of Canada that will allow us to change from just selling to the U.S. to also selling to Asia and India in particular.

That matches very nicely with not only your growing energy, but also the effects of the Gulf War. No one wants to be too dependent on one market or on one supplier.

We're also going to be spending $500 billion extra between now and 2035 in terms of defence spending.

We need a partner like India that we can look at cooperation, procurement and joint ventures.

Five percent of the Canadian population originally came from India. We have 400,000 Indian students in Canada — more than all of Europe, the UK, and Australia put together, more than in the United States.

The relationship is not dependent just on the PM or a joint statement.

I think there's a lot of interest on both sides in building something much deeper and broader than we've ever had before.

The escalating West Asia conflict has revived fears about the Strait of Hormuz. With West Coast infrastructure coming online, what specific volumes and timelines can Canada realistically offer India?

We've got a pipeline that goes to the West Coast.

When they expand it a little bit in the next few months, it'll be able to deliver about a million barrels a day.

We produce about six million a day.

You have to import six million a day, by the way.

If you look at LNG, it only began to be exported recently from Canada, from Prince Rupert.

We're looking at reaching 50 million tonnes a year by 2030, and there are expectations that it could rise to as much as 100 million tonnes a year.

You actually import about 50 million right now.

Conceivably, we could see, depending on what works economically, a significant chunk coming from Canada.

At a minimum, what you'd be getting is a secure option.

Right now, people are holding back on their investments because of the uncertainty surrounding the Gulf War and the global trade system. We're trying to insulate that relationship with India from that by providing you with a reliable source.

One of the things we'd like from India is investment in Canada, including in supply chains, infrastructure and mining.

With the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) round two just concluded in New Delhi, round three is set for Ottawa in July. India's dairy sector, services sensitivities and Canada's supply-managed agricultural sectors have killed previous attempts. Are those landmines still in the room?

My reading of the second round of negotiations was that they were quite positive.

Nothing stands out as anything we can't resolve.

The two prime ministers, in the joint statement, committed — in fact, they committed twice because I believe they said it on the margins of the G20 back in November.

They want to see this agreement done in 2026.

We need to send a signal that both countries are open to greater trade, investment and mobility.

And I'm pretty confident, both on the technical side and in that larger framing, that we're doing quite well.

Bilateral trade stood at just $8.66 billion in 2024–25 against a target of $50 billion by 2030. Is that target realistic, and what structural barriers remain?

For two countries the size of Canada and India, that is a very modest number.

You mentioned the uranium deal. That was CAD 2.6 billion right there.

If you look at things like critical minerals and some of the energy areas, these are big numbers.

And if we start to build that kind of linkage across supply chains, any one of those contracts could be worth billions.

But I think that we could be much more ambitious, actually, given where we are together.

We have an economy that's about $2.51 trillion, and yours is about $4.15 trillion.

We should be able to do many tens of billions of dollars in trade.

It doesn't take that much to get well beyond what we've traded so far.

The March summit produced the Jubilant Bhartia-McGill AI Centre of Excellence and the University of Toronto-IISc partnership. India already has deep technology ties with the US and a well-funded AI Mission. What does Canada specifically bring that others cannot?

We have a lot of high-tech experience, and AI actually originated in Canada at the University of Toronto through Professor Geoffrey Hinton. We are seen as one of the top two or three countries in AI research.

What we lack in Canada is the ability to apply that research because we don't have the scale that India does.

We are also looking at supporting joint research projects with India. We set aside CAD 1.7 billion in our budget last year for that kind of thing.

You mentioned McGill is opening. It'll be the first university in the most prestigious tier — among the top 25 universities in the world — to open here.

I think it's going to be a match of our experience and your scale.

The CAD 2.6 billion Cameco-DAE agreement covers 22 million pounds of uranium between 2027 and 2035. But the 1974 Pokhran test caused Canada to cut off nuclear cooperation for decades. How confident are you this agreement is durable? And beyond fuel supply, is Canada interested in actually building nuclear capacity in India — small modular reactors, for instance?

As you point out, we've had a long history. I think we're past that.

We have a government headed by a Prime Minister who is very pragmatic.

You've got technology and a rapidly growing need for clean energy, which nuclear power can provide.

We will have the first operational small modular reactor in the world coming up, but we have many other kinds of technology as well.

We have a whole ecosystem of companies that are very skilled and experienced in nuclear technology.

But we also have an agreement that goes back to 2015.

What we need to get down to are the specifics.

Beyond the fuel, what specifically can we be doing together on the technology? But I would say that the door is open.

You visited CSIR-IMMT in Odisha, where the state holds 92 per cent of India's chromite reserves, and Canada has agreed to update the CSA-ISRO MoU on space. Which of these — space, critical minerals, or hydrogen — moves fastest to commercial outcomes?

We're also looking at our very cost-effective hydroelectricity. We're the second-largest producer of hydroelectricity in the world and are planning to double our capacity.

That's how we've oriented our hydrogen strategy.

We also look at blue hydrogen from natural gas, of which we have large supplies.

We have all of the critical minerals that are on your list.

If you look at something like tungsten, we have 20 per cent of the world's reserves.

What we're trying to do with critical minerals — and India came in as a partner in this G7 initiative — is to ensure we have supplies that aren't monopolised by one country.

We've got some new technology in processing. For example, we'll have the first rare earth processing facility in North America starting operations in Saskatchewan in the early part of 2027. We're looking at sharing that technology with you.

You can have part of the supply chain that ensures you have a reliable source from Canada in many of these areas.

Canadian pension funds — CPPIB, CDPQ, Brookfield — already have roughly $110 billion invested in India. What sectors are they most actively looking at now, and what friction points still make fund managers hesitate before committing deeper?

We call them the Maple Eight.

Overall, they're very positive about India.

They're not newcomers. They've been here for about 15 years.

They're looking for long-term, steady returns, and those are what they are getting from India.

Most of the investment is actually going into infrastructure — about 75 per cent.

Some are in life sciences. Here, the profits from that are then rolled back into the sector.

Renewable energy is also an area of interest for them.

They, in a way, have taken a risk on India's growth. Unlike funds from some other countries, which tend to invest only in stocks and bonds, they've actually said, no, it's a good risk, we can take that risk. And I think, so far, they've been happy with it.