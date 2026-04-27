Ashok Lahiri to Gobardhan Das: A NITI reboot amid shifting global sands

The new guard will be expected to forge a consensus between the Centre and states on critical matters like navigating the spiralling West Asia crisis, India’s 2047 macroeconomic and sectoral strategy (Viksit Bharat@2047), and pushing the throttle on net-zero carbon emission plans. Lahiri, who is currently a BJP member of the legislative assembly from Balurghat in West Bengal, has worked across party lines as the CEA, and can do the same in Centre-state coordination at Niti with his “mishti doi” (soft-spoken, referred to as a Bengali dessert) nature, an official who has worked with him previously said. Lahiri’s appointment brings a different perspective to NITI, many say. According to former planning commission member Arun Maira, all previous VCs have either been hardcore theoretical economists or experienced with multilateral institutions, with minimal experience in administration. “Mr Lahiri is an economist, albeit hardly of the stature of the other VCs, and he has been in the government. Moreover, he got elected as an MLA. He is a participant in the realities and the politics of India,” said Maira. This is the second time a political appointment has been made at the helm of the apex planning body after KC Pant. Moreover, this is one of the rare occasions where the apex planning body has been reconstituted without the central government seeing a change through elections. Historically, the terms of members of the planning commission have been co-terminus with that of the Prime Minister, unless otherwise ordered. This norm changed with the formation of Niti Aayog. Legacy burdens NITI Aayog’s beginnings were marked by stark criticism of it being a body without “teeth”. “By and large, the states have pretty much ignored NITI Aayog so far,” said Pronab Sen, former principal economic adviser to the Planning Commission and India’s first chief statistician. The Aayog was created because it was felt that the Planning Commission interfered with the state governments, he said. “For NITI Aayog to be able to play a role with them, it would have to be persuasive. This is unlike the Planning Commission, where it determined transfers to states. Hence, the chief ministers were serious,” said Sen. However, many defend the nature of the institution and its impact. Incumbent VC Bery has previously said the think tank embodies the true spirit of decentralisation. Former VC Rajiv Kumar also echoed the view. “Until the fifth (five-year) plan, the planning commission primarily produced development plans and did not have much of a financial role. The financial powers, when they came, actuallydistracted from the original role and were quite resented by the states,” he told this paper. NITI Aayog resurrected the original mandate of the Planning Commission and attempted to provide the development blueprint of the country, he added. “NITI Aayog’s work when I was there was about working like a true think tank – partnering with states, guiding them towards where the next frontiers will be, and designing policy frameworks for sectors. The electric vehicle policy, the mineral exploration policy, and the small modular reactor report were designed at NITI Aayog,” said Kumar. Challenges ahead One of the key challenges for the Aayog is also to be taken seriously within the central government and not just the states, said former Planning Commission member Kirit Parikh. “Often, when it calls meetings, they’re not even attended by senior officials of all ministries. That is a critical challenge,” he said. Officials in the know said that Gauba's rise within the institution will increase its stature within the central government. As a former cabinet secretary considered to have the ear of the highest echelons of the government, ministries have been pro-active in initiatives that Gauba is spearheading, such as the multiple high-level committees on reforms. Parikh also believes that while new appointments sometimes want to stamp their own imprints at the institution and reject the work of their predecessors, getting new members brings fresh perspectives, and that he does not foresee major issues. Across former top officials of both the Planning Commission and NITI, there is consensus that the think tank has done meaningful work in climate change and energy. Last year, the Aayog released a series of reports charting the path and the policy and fiscal interventions required to reach net-zero carbon emissions in major sectors of the economy. Moreover, the think tank has also spearheaded the plan to increase private investments in infrastructure through the ₹22 trillion national monetisation pipelines (across first and second). It has also taken state-level work, advising and ranking states on their finances with the Fiscal Health Index, and is currently preparing an investment readiness index for states. Interestingly, the recast has not seen precise like-for-like substitutions, with the panel now featuring two scientists (Karandikar and Das) and one economist (Raju). Kumar said this could signal that the Aayog is positioning itself as a top body for science and innovation, which is only good for India’s future in areas like research and development and frontier technologies. Moreover, Maira said that both the Planning Commission and the Aayog have lacked people who can champion the cause of industry and labour and those who have in-depth knowledge of both these sectors by virtue of having worked there. “Employment is a two-sided thing. It’s about building industries that are successful and grow, and will employ people. And about ensuring that the people are well trained, equipped and along with the industry. These are not separate subjects to be treated antagonistically,” Maira said.