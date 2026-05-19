Assam, UP and Meghalaya India's fastest-growing states, says study

“The five-year nominal CAGR (compound annual growth rate) data present a more democratised picture than the size hierarchy, with smaller and mid-sized states featuring prominently among the fastest growers, suggesting that structural catch-up dynamics are beginning to assert themselves across a broader base of the economy,” the report released on Tuesday said.

Assam’s emergence as the fastest-growing large state at 17.3 per cent CAGR reflects a combination of improved connectivity infrastructure — particularly the acceleration of road and bridge projects under central funding — a resurgent tea and agro-processing sector, and a state administration that has meaningfully improved its investment climate over the past five years, the report said.

Similarly, Meghalaya’s 15.3 per cent growth is also impressive in percentage terms, though against a low base. “Its diversification beyond its current dependence on agriculture, mining, limestone, and government expenditure towards the services industry has opened its future growth potential,” the study said.

Uttar Pradesh’s 15.3 per cent CAGR is arguably the most significant data point. “For an economy of its scale, compounding at above 15 per cent nominally represents a structural inflection, not just a cyclical bounce. The Yogi-era reform agenda, particularly the NIVESH MITRA single-window portal, aggressive land record digitisation, and the state’s emergence as a logistics and defence manufacturing corridor, appears to be translating into measurable economic momentum,” the report said.

Other states that grew by more than 15 per cent include Karnataka (15.14 per cent) and Manipur (15.04 per cent). The national average growth during the five-year period till FY25 was 14.78 per cent.

To be sure, some of these states also faced some of the highest inflation levels in the country, which is factored into nominal GDP calculations. During the FY18-FY25 period, Manipur (6.8 per cent) faced the highest average inflation, closely followed by Assam (5.63 per cent). “These north-eastern states face structural supply-chain disadvantages — geographic isolation, poor road infrastructure, higher transportation costs, and thin formal retail coverage — all of which constantly elevate price levels,” the report said. However, Meghalaya (3.93 per cent) saw one of the lowest average inflation rates in the country during the period.