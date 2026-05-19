Assam, UP and Meghalaya India's fastest-growing states, says study
Smaller and mid-sized states are emerging as India's fastest-growing economies, signalling a broader and more balanced growth story beyond traditional industrial hubs
Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
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While a small group of states — such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat — serve as the primary engine for the national economy, collectively accounting for about 48 per cent of India’s national GDP, a set of small and mid-sized states including Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya, Karnataka, and Manipur have led five-year nominal GDP growth, with each compounding at a rate above 15 per cent annually, according to a study by wealth management firm Client Associates.
Topics : GDP growth Assam Uttar Pradesh Meghalaya