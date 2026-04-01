ATF crosses ₹2 lakh per kl for first time amid surge in oil prices
This is the first time ATF prices have crossed the ₹2 lakh per kilolitre (kl)-mark
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Prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), or jet fuel, were more than doubled to a record ₹2.07 lakh per kilolitre on Wednesday, driven by the the surge in global oil prices linked to the widening West Asia conflict.
This is the first time ATF prices have crossed the ₹2 lakh per kilolitre (kl)-mark.
ATF prices in Delhi were hiked to ₹207,341.22 per kl, from ₹96,638.14 per kl.
This is the second monthly increase in rates. Prices on March 1 were hiked by 5.7 per cent (Rs 5,244.75 per kl).
The rising prices will further strain airlines which are already burning more fuel in taking longer routes for flying to western destinations because of closure of airspace due to the war. Fuel makes up around 40 per cent of an airline's operating cost.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 8:03 AM IST