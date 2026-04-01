ATF crosses ₹2 lakh per kl for first time amid surge in oil prices

Prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), or jet fuel, were more than doubled to a record ₹2.07 lakh per kilolitre on Wednesday, driven by the the surge in global oil prices linked to the widening West Asia conflict.

This is the first time ATF prices have crossed the ₹2 lakh per kilolitre (kl)-mark.

ATF prices in Delhi were hiked to ₹207,341.22 per kl, from ₹96,638.14 per kl.

This is the second monthly increase in rates. Prices on March 1 were hiked by 5.7 per cent (Rs 5,244.75 per kl).

The rising prices will further strain airlines which are already burning more fuel in taking longer routes for flying to western destinations because of closure of airspace due to the war. Fuel makes up around 40 per cent of an airline's operating cost.