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Home / Economy / News / ATF price slashed by ₹5/litre to ₹110 as global oil prices soften

ATF price slashed by ₹5/litre to ₹110 as global oil prices soften

This is the first reduction since the West Asia crisis led to a spike in jet fuel rates to a record high

Jet fuel

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 10:25 AM IST

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Jet fuel or ATF price was cut by ₹5 per litre on Wednesday on softening international oil prices.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) now costs ₹110 a litre in Delhi, industry sources said.

This is the first reduction since the West Asia crisis led to a spike in jet fuel rates to a record high.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : ATF price Jet Fuel jet fuel demand Fuel prices

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 10:25 AM IST

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