ATF prices increased by around ₹16 per litre; commercial LPG rises ₹62.50

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were raised by a steep ₹16 per litre from Thursday, while the price of commercial LPG was increased by ₹62.50 per 19-kg cylinder in step with firming international benchmarks, according to state-owned oil companies.

ATF prices were increased to ₹137 per litre from ₹121 for domestic airlines, according to the oil companies.

The latest revision comes after ATF prices were raised by ₹6.28 per litre, or 5.46 per cent, in September, following a ₹5 per litre increase in August. ATF accounts for up to 40 per cent of operating costs for airlines, making fuel prices a key cost factor for carriers.

Alongside, commercial LPG rates were hiked by ₹62.59 per 19-kg cylinder.

Commercial LPG prices were raised by ₹9.50 per 19-kg cylinder in September, following two consecutive monthly reductions of ₹192 in August and ₹183.50 in July. The cuts came after commercial LPG prices had surged to a record high in June amid disruptions to global energy supplies and elevated international prices.

Commercial LPG prices had risen by ₹1,373 per 19-kg cylinder between February and June, from ₹1,740.50 to ₹3,113.50, before falling in July and August.

The latest changes are based on movements in international benchmark prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate. ATF and LPG prices are revised on the first day of every month and can vary across states because of local taxes such as VAT.

Prices of domestic LPG, used by households, were left unchanged at ₹942 per 14.2-kg cylinder. Domestic cooking gas rates were increased by ₹89 per cylinder between March and June after the West Asia crisis led to supply disruptions and a surge in international energy prices.

Petrol and diesel prices, which were hiked by about ₹7.50 a litre each in May, too, remained unchanged.