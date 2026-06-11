Bank credit growth at near two-year high of 17.65% in May 31 fortnight

Bank credit grew at its fastest pace in nearly two years in the fortnight ended May 31, rising 17.65 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and underscoring sustained momentum in lending activity across the banking system. However, deposit growth lagged at 12.21 per cent, widening the credit-deposit growth gap to 544 basis points (bps).

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, outstanding bank credit rose 17.65 per cent YoY to ₹215.15 trillion as of May 31, compared with ₹182.87 trillion a year earlier. Deposits grew at a slower pace of 12.21 per cent to ₹260.02 trillion from ₹231.73 trillion a year ago.

Sequentially, credit expanded 1.55 per cent, or ₹3.29 trillion, from ₹211.86 trillion as of May 15. Deposits increased 1.22 per cent, or ₹3.13 trillion, from ₹256.89 trillion during the same period.

The latest data indicate a rebound from the previous fortnight, when credit growth remained resilient despite geopolitical uncertainties but outstanding loans contracted marginally on a sequential basis.

In the fortnight ended May 15, bank credit had grown 16.2 per cent YoY to ₹211.87 trillion, while deposits rose 12.2 per cent to ₹256.88 trillion, leaving a gap of around 400 bps between credit and deposit growth. Sequentially, credit had declined 0.1 per cent, or ₹23,807 crore, during the fortnight ended May 15, while deposits had fallen 0.7 per cent, or ₹1.80 trillion.

The sustained momentum in bank credit continues to be driven by the services sector. According to the RBI’s sectoral deployment data for April, credit to services grew nearly 19 per cent year-on-year, led largely by lending to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). At the same time, elevated bond market yields have prompted many corporates to turn to bank financing, helping credit to industry expand by more than 15 per cent during the month.

Retail lending also remained resilient, growing around 16 per cent year-on-year, with gold loans emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments amid strong demand and favourable regulatory treatment.

The widening divergence between credit and deposit growth has, however, remained a key challenge for the banking sector. With loan growth consistently outpacing deposit mobilisation over the past two years, banks have been forced to intensify competition for deposits while increasingly relying on wholesale funding instruments such as certificates of deposit (CDs) to bridge funding gaps and sustain credit growth.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra recently noted that bank credit growth continues to remain robust and broad-based, particularly as market-based funding channels become relatively more expensive.