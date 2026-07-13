Bank of Baroda raises India's FY27 GDP growth forecast to 6.6-6.8%

Bank of Baroda on Monday raised its economic growth forecast for FY27 by 40 basis points to 6.6-6.8 per cent, citing lower fuel prices, better monsoon coverage and resilient economic indicators.

The public sector bank had projected growth of 6.2-6.4 per cent for FY27 in June.

The upward revision contrasts with the recent downward revisions by the International Monetary Fund and the Asian Development Bank to 6.4 per cent and 6.6 per cent, respectively.

"In June we had two major fears: One was the war continuing; therefore, the price of oil was assumed to remain at an elevated level. The second was the threat from El Nino, which has slightly diluted. Peace treaties have been signed and we are assuming oil prices to be between 75-85 (dollars per barrel)," Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said.

Sabnavis highlighted that early indicators for the first three months of FY27, such as the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), the core sector and the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), had performed well despite the West Asia crisis. "This gives us confidence that, going ahead, conditions cannot be worse; they can only improve. Therefore, the Indian economy will do better than we had predicted in June."

Notably, forecasts for inflation, industrial growth and equity issuances have been kept unchanged in the latest outlook. Jahnavi Prabhakar, economist at Bank of Baroda, said fluctuating oil prices and weak monsoon rainfall remained drags on growth, adding that "manufacturing is likely to be impacted due to supply chain disruption and cost pressures will affect companies' margins".

However, Prabhakar said a pick-up in private sector investment, a revival in government capital expenditure (capex), an export boost from trade agreements and sustained buoyancy in the services sector are expected to fuel growth momentum.

For the manufacturing sector, Bank of Baroda projected growth of 6.5-7.5 per cent in FY27, with the impact of the war on supply chains and demand conditions influencing the outlook.

The bank also raised its FY27 forecast for agricultural growth to 2.5-3 per cent from 2-2.5 per cent in its June estimates.

However, the bank retained its retail inflation forecast at 5-5.2 per cent for FY27. "The majority of the risk is from food inflation, with impacts from the monsoon, sowing levels and output levels. We have to track tomato, onion and potato (TOP); their arrivals and sowing," Prabhakar said.

Prabhakar cautioned that the pass-through of higher input costs that firms have been facing could raise inflation risks.