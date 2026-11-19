Behind every meme, a worry: What India's youth are really losing sleep over
Rising living costs, job uncertainty, housing expenses and family health are driving anxiety among India's young generation
Aarya Shetty Mumbai
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India is one of the world’s youngest countries, and its youth are growing up in unsteady times: Prices keep climbing, jobs feel less certain, and AI is reshaping work. Globally, 54 per cent of lower earners think AI will leave them behind, against 31 per cent of high earners. Scroll through their feeds and you’ll find reels and memes about all of it. But behind every meme is an actual worry. Red Lab’s new Worry Report, built from seven major surveys across more than 100 countries, including Deloitte’s Gen Z and Millennial Survey for India, tries to name them. They turn out to be ordinary: rent, health, jobs, bills, parents, the planet.
Topics : youth Gen Z Millennials Cost of living unemployment