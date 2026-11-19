The money squeeze

For Indian youth, the anxiety starts with money. About 20 per cent of Gen Z and 19 per cent of millennials name the cost of living as a top concern. On harder measures, India fares better than the world: 20 per cent of Gen Z and 13 per cent of millennials struggle to pay monthly expenses, against 34 per cent globally for both. Financial insecurity tells the same story, at 29 per cent and 18 per cent for Gen Z and millennials, respectively, in India, versus 45 per cent and 44 per cent worldwide.

The pressure shows up in decisions, not just balances. While 37 per cent of Gen Z and 20 per cent of millennials say they can’t afford a home (51 per cent and 40 per cent globally), 76 per cent of Gen Z and 62 per cent of millennials say housing costs shape their career choices. The question is no longer just which job pays well, but which city’s rent they can survive. Meanwhile, 54 per cent of Gen Z and 44 per cent of millennials have delayed a major life decision because of money.

Getting in, holding on

Gen Z and millennials aren’t losing sleep over the same things. Gen Z is worried about getting in. Unemployment is its top concern at 27 per cent (22 per cent for millennials), and long hours are its biggest work stressor at 53 per cent. Millennials are worried about holding on — 50 per cent don’t feel supported by their leader, their top work stressor, and 45 per cent say there aren’t enough hours to finish their work.

The planet and the power bill

Climate weighs on millennials most. It is the top concern for 34 per cent of India’s millennials, against 23 per cent of Gen Z, and adds a lot of stress for 38 per cent of millennials. Yet the share naming the environment as a top-three life worry has slipped to 23 per cent from 26 per cent in September 2025.

Part of the reason may be the electricity bill. Worldwide, 74 per cent worry about rising energy prices. Half would put low prices first even if emissions rise. That isn’t indifference to the planet; people simply dread an unexpectedly high bill.

A world on edge

Global politics also weighs heavily on their minds. Worldwide, 69 per cent say the world got worse over the past year, a measure of pessimism rather than a sense of personal danger. Stopping wars is the top priority in 21 of the 34 countries surveyed, and among the top two in 33. Yet people haven’t given up on one another: 57 per cent want their country to cooperate on global problems even if it means compromise, up from 55 per cent in 2025, and about eight in ten would back that more if it delivered visible results. Confidence in the big powers is thin, with only 39 per cent comfortable with the US in a leading global role and 37 per cent with China.

Who to believe

Worldwide, 65 per cent believe foreign actors deliberately fill their media with falsehoods to inflame divisions, up from 54 per cent in 2021. In India, the figure is 70 per cent.

The people at the dinner table

Indian youth worry about others as much as about themselves. Globally, 48 per cent name health as a top-three worry, rising from 40 per cent among Gen Z to 59 per cent among boomers. In India, though, family health is Gen Z’s biggest stressor at 44 per cent (37 per cent for millennials).

Worried, not broken

The data isn’t all bleak, though: 76 per cent of Gen Z and 83 per cent of millennials in India rate their mental well-being as good or extremely good, though 24 per cent of Gen Z and 18 per cent of millennials feel stressed all or most of the time. A further 73 per cent and 81 per cent say their employer takes mental health seriously, up from 70 per cent and 78 per cent in 2025.