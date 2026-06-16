Tuesday, June 16, 2026 | 11:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / BHP Group, Rio Tinto see India driving steel's next wave of growth

BHP Group, Rio Tinto see India driving steel's next wave of growth

Senior officials from both companies said rising demand and addition of new capacity in India could help offset slowing growth in China, which has dominated global steel markets for over two decades

steel, steel production, steel industry

India is emerging as the steel industry’s most important growth market as China’s property-led expansion fades | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 11:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Katharine Gemmell
 
BHP Group and Rio Tinto Plc are looking increasingly to India as the next big growth engine for global steelmaking, underscoring how the world’s biggest iron ore suppliers are preparing for a future beyond China.
 
Senior commercial executives from both mining companies said rising demand and the addition of new capacity in India could help offset slowing growth in China, which has dominated global steel markets for more than two decades.
 
“I was recently in India. All our customers are doubling capacity,” Michiel Hovers, BHP’s group sales and marketing officer, said during a presentation at Singapore International Ferrous Week on Tuesday. “It’s happening. It’s real.”
 
 
India is emerging as the steel industry’s most important growth market as China’s property-led expansion fades. The government in New Delhi has set a production target of 500 million tons by 2047, slightly more than triple the 165 million tons of raw steel made last year, though still far below the 961 million tons that China produced.

Also Read

JSW Steel, JSW

JSW Steel posts 15% growth in May crude steel output, produces 2.29 MT

JSW Steel, JSW

JSW Steel's May crude steel output rises 15% to 2.29 million tonnes

explosion

Eight killed, six injured in blast at RINL's Visakhapatnam steel plantpremium

Harsh Bansal, Managing Director, BMW Industries Ltd.

BMW Industries eyes ₹4,500 cr revenue from Bokaro steel complex by FY30premium

steel, steel industry

West Asia conflict to marginally impact steel prices: SAIL chairman

 
While per capita steel consumption in the world’s most populous nation remains far below that of China, rapid urbanization and government-backed infrastructure spending are expected to drive years of demand growth, creating an opportunity for global miners that supply iron ore and metallurgical coal.
 
“We’re just in the early, early days of India’s growth,” Hovers said, adding that BHP was “well-positioned to support” this expansion.
 
In the coming decade, the iron ore market can expect “substantial demand growth from the Global South, especially from India and Asean” countries, Rio Tinto Chief Commercial Officer Bold Baatar said earlier at the same event. This would help to offset the stagnation in Chinese demand, he said.
 
The global market would require about 950 million tons of new iron ore capacity, he added, not only to meet this new demand but also to counter the depletion of existing mines. Baatar argued that analysts have consistently underestimated the strength of the iron ore market, with forecasters not accounting fully for supply risks, the declining quality of iron ore deposits and the resilience of China’s steel production. 

More From This Section

fuel, petrol, diesel

Govt hikes windfall tax on diesel, ATF exports; petrol duty unchanged

Donald Trump,Trump

US, Iran sign peace MoU to end 108-day war; Hormuz hopes set sailpremium

wpi

New series: Wholesale inflation surged to 3-year high of 9.7% in May

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

More measures on anvil to attract global flows, says FM Sitharaman

Urban Unemployment, Jobless, NSSO

Unemployment rate in May rose to 11-month high of 5.5%, shows PLFS data

Topics : steel Steel Industry steel production steel production in India Indian steel production India steel demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy todayBSE vs NSE StockGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Air Force B-52 Bomber CrashFIFA World Cup 2026 Today ScheduleWaaree Energies QIP FundraiseBhagwant Mann Guru DokhiCBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026