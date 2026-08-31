As Gujarat gears up for the 11th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday invited global and domestic investors to invest in the state, highlighting opportunities in manufacturing, green energy and new technologies. The government seeks to attract investment in areas including semiconductors and electronics, data centres, green energy, aerospace and defence, manufacturing, infrastructure, agro and food processing, automobiles and others. “We have developed an ecosystem in Gujarat in which investors do not just get land and infrastructure, but also policy sustainability, speed, transparency, skill and manpower,” said Patel while speaking at the curtain-raiser for the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Patel said six of the 12 semiconductor projects approved in the country are located in Gujarat, with three facilities already operational.

Gujarat is a $318 billion economy and contributed about 8.2 per cent to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in FY25, according to figures shared at the event. The state attracted cumulative foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows of $74.6 billion between January 2000 and March 2026.

Speaking at the event, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia said free trade agreements (FTAs) are opening new markets for domestic industry. He added that companies must improve quality and remain cost-competitive to become part of global value chains.

“The Quality Council of India is working sector-wise to ensure proper quality standards that need to be followed,” he said.

Under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme, more than 20 industrial townships are being developed with all modern facilities, the secretary said. “Four are already ready,” he added.

To further strengthen sector-specific investments and infrastructure, the state has also announced several parks under the BHAVYA Scheme.

The curtain-raiser brought together senior government officials and investors as Gujarat steps up efforts to attract investments ahead of the 11th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in January 2027, with the theme Viksit Gujarat: Shaping Global Future.