As Gujarat gears up for the 11th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday invited global and domestic investors to invest in the state, highlighting opportunities in manufacturing, green energy and new technologies.
 
The government seeks to attract investment in areas including semiconductors and electronics, data centres, green energy, aerospace and defence, manufacturing, infrastructure, agro and food processing, automobiles and others.
 
“We have developed an ecosystem in Gujarat in which investors do not just get land and infrastructure, but also policy sustainability, speed, transparency, skill and manpower,” said Patel while speaking at the curtain-raiser for the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.